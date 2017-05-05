Jay Cutler said ‘whatever’ when wife asked to post his nude pic

Jay Cutler had the most perfectly Jay Cutler answer when wife Kristin Cavallari asked if she could post a picture of his naked backside of him on Instagram.

“I was, like, whatever,” he told ESPN Radio’s Waddle and Silvy on Friday.

The couple was visiting Tulum, Mexico, where Cutler said more beachgoers than not were nude, in March.

“I was out there early in the morning and she took it,” he said. “That was kinda a surprise. She always asks if she can put me on the World Wide Web. So she did ask me if she could do it, and I was like, yeah, whatever.”

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler announced a move to Fox Sports on Friday. (AP)

He joked that his new house — the Cutlers moved to Nashville, Tenn., this week — had plenty of room for cavorting.

“We’ve got a lot of trees around us,” he said, tongue-in-cheek. “You do have the freedom to do that here. We’ve had a little bit of rain the last couple days, so that’s kinda kept my clothes on as of late. But I checked the forecast, and there’s some sun coming the next few days. I look forward to liberating myself and being my true self.”