Jay Cutler will broadcast Bears’ season opener against Falcons

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler won’t have to wait long to return to Soldier Field in his first season after retiring.

Fox Sports Charles Davis said Tuesday that Cutler will call the Bears home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10. He’ll work alongside Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis.

Kickoff for the Bears’ season opener is schedule for 12 p.m. at Soldier Field.

The Bears released Cutler in March after he spent nine seasons with the team. He announced his retirement in May and said he was joining Fox Sports as a color analyst.

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler waits on the sideline before an NFL football preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Chicago. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Cutler’s first FOX game will be a familiar one: the Bears’ third preseason contest Aug. 27 in Nashville, Tenn., where he played for Vanderbilt and now calls home.

