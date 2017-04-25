Jay Cutler’s agent refutes reports of his retirement

Jay Cutler isn’t done being an NFL quarterback. His agent, Bus Cook, wanted to make that very clear in the statement he gave to ESPN on Tuesday.

“He never has mentioned retirement to me,” Cook said. “Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league.”

Cook’s words are a clear message meant for QB-needy teams before the NFL draft, which begins on Thursday. The rumblings in certain league circles is that Cutler won’t play in 2017 because of the lack of ideal options for him at this point in his career. There also have been national reports suggesting that Cutler will retire.

But interest in Cutler could change after the draft as teams address their shortcomings and prepare for their training camps, where injuries always occur.

Bears QB Jay Cutler was injured twice this season. (AP)

In general, it’s not a strong year for quarterbacks in the draft because it lacks an Andrew Luck-like prospect. But three or four quarterbacks still are expected to be drafted in the first round.

Cutler’s health matters to teams. He played in only five games last season because of a sprained right thumb and a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He also turns 34 on Saturday.

The Bears’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, Cutler was released on March 9 after eight seasons with the Bears. It came after a three-year deal with was reached with quarterback Mike Glennon.

New backup quarterback Mark Sanchez also will wear Cutler’s old No. 6 this season.