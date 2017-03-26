Jekyll and Hyde Bulls deliver in what was a must-win in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – As soon as anyone is able to figure out the 2016-17 Bulls, please let their coach know.

The Jekyll and Hyde season was once again on full display Sunday, as the Bulls strolled into red-hot Milwaukee, and dominated the Bucks, 109-94.

This after a Friday night home loss to Philadelphia in which second-year coach Fred Hoiberg challenged his team to start taking embarrassing performances “personal.’’

That they did, led by Jimmy Butler’s career-high 14 assists, as well as Nikola Mirotic’s continued march to redemption with the stretch-four pouring in 28 points.

More importantly, they remained in striking distance of the postseason, improving to 35-39 with eight games left on the regular-season schedule.

But having a pulse of this team from game-to-game? Forget about it.

“When I watch the film, a lot of times when we get slapped in the face, when we get punched in the mouth, when the adversity hits us, we don’t handle it well,’’ Hoiberg said, in trying to give his best explanation of the inconsistency. “We talk about it every game, it’s going to happen at some point. You’re going to have to handle adversity, you’re going to have to get through it, and it will determine the outcome of the game.

“We did that [against Milwaukee]. They got off to the good start, I didn’t see any head-hanging, and we took a one-point lead into the [halftime] locker room. It’s handling adversity. That’s the biggest thing we have to do these last eight games if we want to have a chance.’’

True, but also not that simple.

There are other flaws that obviously need covering up with this team, whether it’s the defensive focus, sticking to the gameplan, and rebounding.

The glaring problem lately, however, is a second unit that isn’t pulling its weight.

The bench was so bad early on against Milwaukee that Hoiberg had to cut their minutes short in that second quarter and go back to most of the starters.

That meant heavy minutes for Butler (39), as well as Mirotic (34) and Rajon Rondo (34).

With three off days before facing Cleveland on Thursday, Hoiberg was able to get away with it. But he won’t have that luxury the next few weeks.

What Hoiberg also needs to keep happening is Mirotic.

From outhouse to penthouse in the rotation this month, Mirotic went 11-for-14, including 6-for-9 from three-point range. The third-year player even knows that he has to keep that up.

“I’ve been playing with a lot of confidence,’’ Mirotic said. “I’ve spent a lot of time shooting there, before practice, after practice. I know you guys have been asking me about consistency, so I’m working on that. Try to be more consistent, especially now, a very important moment [in the season].’’

No one has appreciated Mirotic’s comeback more than Butler, who even when Mirotic was inactive two weeks ago, let him know that they would need him for a serious playoff push.

The same can be said of Butler, however. No Bulls player has more pressure on him from game-to-game, and on Sunday he continued delivering, adding 20 points to go along with the 14 assists.

“My mindset is always pass the ball to the open guy, whether it’s late-game, early-game, that’s my job,’’ Butler said of his mindset.

A much needed job.

“They understood this was for their season,’’ Bucks coach Jason Kidd said of the Bulls’ performance. “If they lost, their season was over.’’