Jerian Grant needs to step up or step out of the way in Game 4

Jerian Grant knows he has to be better in Game 4.

If not, there could be huge ramifications for the second-year point guard not only throughout the rest of the postseason, but how the Bulls feel about him moving forward.

With Rajon Rondo (fractured right thumb) sidelined for likely the rest of the Boston series, Grant made his first start on Friday, and was less than impressive.

In just over 15 minutes of work, Grant scored six points on 2-for-5 shooting, had no assists, and turned the ball over four times.

“I’m definitely disappointed,’’ Grant said, after watching film of Game 3 on Saturday morning. “We lost first of all, and I didn’t play well. I didn’t affect the game the way I should have.’’

As of Saturday afternoon, Grant was expecting to get a second chance, insisting that he hadn’t heard if there would be any changes in the starting lineup, but he also knew the leash would be a short one, especially with Jimmy Butler’s ability to slide over to the point guard spot when needed.

“I’ve got to take care of the ball,’’ Grant said. “I had some careless turnovers. I have to push the pace … didn’t play with a whole lot of energy, so I feel that starts with me.’’

As far as long-term, the Bulls have spent the season looking for the “point guard of the future,’’ even after they signed Rondo, 31, to a two-year deal.

First it was Grant. Then into training camp they traded for Michael Carter-Williams, and then finally at the trade deadline they acquired Cameron Payne from the Thunder. Yet, when push came to shove and the Bulls needed wins to make the playoffs, it was the “point guard of the present’’ in Rondo that helped save them.

They still have a big decision to make on Rondo this summer, either opting out of his deal and paying him a guaranteed $3 miilion to go elsewhere or giving Rondo the $13.4 million to stay around one more season.

A strong performance from Grant would at least let the organization know that they have an option.

“Yeah, we’re confident in Jerian,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “His teammates are confident in him, so it’s just about going out there and having something positive happen out of the gate. That always helps.’’

Iron man

Dwyane Wade has now played in 169 playoff games, following the veteran’s Game 3 loss on Friday.

On paper, that’s just over two extra regular seasons of basketball, but Wade made it clear that one can go ahead and toss that paper in the garbage.

The high intensity of the postseason basketball escalates that number well beyond the 169, especially because of the added minutes and all-out mentality felt that time of year.

“For sure [it takes more of a toll],’’ Wade said. “No question. If you look at the number and say, ‘I’ve played 160-some, and that’s two seasons,’ you can double that with the playoffs for so many guys.

“When it’s all said and done you want your body to feel like you have played extra seasons because you’ve been in the playoffs because you were able to experience the Finals and all those things.’’