Bears’ Jerrell Freeman saves choking man’s life at airport

Chicago Bears training camp has yet to start, but linebacker Jerrell Freeman is already making an impact. The Texas native apparently saved a man’s life on Sunday at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

Freeman posted a picture on social media, standing next to the man and wrote: “CRAZY!! Just saved my guy Marcus Ryan’s life by using the Heimlich maneuver in the middle of the Austin airport! WOW My mom would be proud…glad my flight got delayed!! haha.”

Ryan, an Austin lawyer, responded to Freeman’s post: “True. And I’m very grateful.”

Ryan’s mother-in-law wrote: “Thank you SSSOOOOO much for being there and saving the husband of my daughter, father of 3 of my darling little grandchildren, and all around best son-in-law! We are deeply indebted to you!”

Bears teammate Kyle Long replied: “U da man.”

CRAZY!! Just saved my guy Marcus Ryan's life by using the Heimlich maneuver in the middle of the Austin airport! WOW Mom would be proud haha pic.twitter.com/yzgGw967iO — Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) July 23, 2017

Though he missed four games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, Freeman led the Bears in tackles last season with 110. In fact, Pro Football Focus graded Freeman as the No. 1 inside linebacker in the league.

Freeman, in his second season with the Bears, is expected to report to camp with teammates on Wednesday with practice beginning Thursday.