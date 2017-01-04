Jerry Krause will officially enter the Hall with the ’17 Class

Jerry Krause will officially get his day in the Hall after all.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Saturday that the former Bulls general manager was selected as part of the 2017 Class just 11 days after his death.

“I know this would have meant the world to Jerry,’’ Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “It only further validates his legacy and what we all knew about his body of work with the Bulls. I know it is bittersweet for Thelma and his family, as this means a great deal to them as well. It’s a shame that he won’t be here to enjoy this honor, but I know his family is extremely happy.’’

A member of the Bulls front office for 18 years, Krause was responsible for surrounding Hall of Famer Michael Jordan with the likes of Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, Toni Kukoc and Dennis Rodman, as well as the hiring of coach Phil Jackson.

Krause took over Chicago’s basketball operations department on Mar. 26, 1985, following a successful run as a scout for the Baltimore Bullets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and, previously, the Bulls (1969-71).

During his NBA career, Krause drafted future Hall of Famers Earl Monroe, Wes Unseld and Pippen.

He was also a baseball scout, responsible for the White Sox acquiring Ozzie Guillen in a trade with San Diego.

That’s why Guillen came to Krause’s defense last week when the news broke of the 77-year-old dying, with Guillen pointing out that the many Krause critics were often “unfair’’ in their assessment of him.

“Nobody gave him the credit he should get,’’ Guillen said. “To put yourself in two really, really different sports, and have success in both, that’s not easy. When you do that you are successful in life. Watching Jerry in the stands was amazing because he loved baseball. He was the type that would go down to Latin America and spend three, four days just watching Winter Ball. Not too many people did that back then.’’