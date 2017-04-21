Jersey Boys: Kris Bryant tops jersey sales among 4 Cubs in top 5

CINCINNATI – College player of the year in 2013, minor league player of the year in 2014, National League rookie of the year in 2015 and NL MVP in 2016.

And where does Kris Bryant go from there in 2017?

Now we know. Bryant has the top-selling jersey in baseball, according to just released rankings from major league baseball and the players’ association – taking over the top spot from retired Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

“I bought a lot of my own jerseys,” Bryant joked Friday.

Kris Bryant (right) and Anthony Rizzo have the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked jerseys among all players in the majors.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It blows my mind that I can drive down Michigan [Ave.] and see people wearing my jersey. I don’t know if I really kind of grasp it yet. It’s just – it’s cool.

“I get to see my jersey on the back of my dad, too,” he added. “There’s just so much that goes into that that makes you feel so proud.”

In fact, the Cubs look a lot like America’s Team after their championship last fall, if shirt sales are any indication.

Four of the top five on the list are Cubs, including No. 2 Anthony Rizzo, No. 4 Javy Baez and No. 5 Kyle Schwarber (the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw is No. 3).

“It kind of seems like being in the right spot at the right time,” Bryant said. “We’ve got a big following now, and with that comes a big responsibility. And I think all of us who are on that list, and everybody’s not – doesn’t really matter – we embrace just who we are as a team, and we’re proud to be Cubs.”