Jessica Bryant urges fans to #VoteKB for husband Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant has a few hours remaining to make the All-Star team.

Fans can cast ballots for Final Vote on MLB.com, Club sites and their mobile devicesuntil Noon Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, any tweet that includes a designated player hashtag — Bryant’s is #VoteKB — will be tabulated as part of the official vote total used to determine the winners. The winners will be announced at 5 p.m.

Bryant’s wife, Jessica, is making a strong social-media push for her husband. She has been tweeting out facts (He likes Taco Bell), telling stories and answering questions Thursday about her childhood sweetheart, whom she married in January.

‘‘In 10th grade at his game he got walked,” Jessica Bryant tweeted. “Ball 4, slips on home plate and face plants it! Possibly the funniest thing I’ve ever seen!’’

Our first date we went to the movies, we were too young to see a rated r movie so we snuck into Superbad…super romantic y'all😂 #voteKB — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

It really is a family! The team, the girls, & especially the fans! This fan base always makes us feel like family #VoteKB https://t.co/ssED0TQhw9 — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

@KrisBryant_23 first car was a grey PT Cruiser with 2 subwoofers…& yes, sadly I thought it was really cool at the time #VoteKB — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017

I know people are going to hate us for this because its not deep dish…but we love Sienna Tavern's burnt pepperoni pizza! #VoteKB https://t.co/72IfHwyNpn — Jessica Bryant (@Jess__bryant) July 6, 2017