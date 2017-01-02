Jim McMahon: Bears’ play in recent years ’embarrassing’

HOUSTON — It’s hard for Jim McMahon to watch the Bears.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said Wednesday. “Because Chicago’s such a great town. They’re a Bears town.

“To see what they’ve put on the field the past few years is embarrassing.”

It’s been five years since the Bears have posted a winning season. They’ve finished last in the NFC North three-straight times. And they seemingly haven’t solved their quarterback conundrum.

Chicago, 1/26/16-- Jim McMahon talks to the media on the red carpet at Solider Field before a reunion celebration for the 30th anniversary of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl victory. | Vincent D. Johnson/for Sun-Times Media

McMahon, the team’s only Super Bowl-winning signal-caller, said he wasn’t sure what the Bears should do at quarterback, but that Jay Cutler needed to go.

“I’d find somebody,” he said.

McMahon spoke hours before appearing on a “Cannabis in Professional Sports” panel, unaffiliated with Sunday’s Super Bowl. Former Bears tackle Eben Britton was also scheduled to appear.

“The NFL and ‘Big Pharma’ are kinda partners,” said McMahon, who played for the Bears from 1982-88. “They’re going to keep pushing their pills as long as they can. Like everybody else in America, they’re starting to open their eyes to what this plant can do, not only medically, but it’s a very versatile plant. “

The NFL Players Association wants to lower the penalties for a positive marijuana drug test, but commissioner Roger Goodell said he’s yet to receive a proposal from the union. Both sides would have to agree to a change in the collective bargaining agreement, which expires in 2020.

“We would love to engage,” Goodell said. “But I think what we’re seeing here is a reason why we should all sit down at the table and begin negotiations, so that if we want to reach a different policy on the drug policy — or any other matter — we can all begin that earlier and do it in a way that’s responsible.”

McMahon credits cannabis for helping to manage his pain.

“It’s gotten me off the painkillers I was eating all those years,” he said. “It’s been a lot better for me. It makes my body feel better without side effects.”

He combines cannabis use with a controversial neck realignment, performed by New York-based doctors every two or three months.

“I know (it’s time for a realignment) when I start getting headaches and my speech gets bad,” he said. “All I want to do is lay down.”

McMahon believes the adjustments drain out fluid that builds up on his brain.

“I wouldn’t be talking to you right now if I was outta whack,” he said. “I’d be laying down somewhere in a dark room.”

He has found relief in the procedure, and in cannabis. He feels good.

“A lot better,” he said. “I don’t have any fuzz in my brain.”