Jim Thome joins MLB Network as studio analyst

Jim Thome never thought he’d do TV work but the former slugger who seems destined for the Hall of Fame has been hired by MLB Network for part-time studio work.

“It’s not full time but it gives me an opportunity to have a little fun,’’ said Thome, a special assistant to general manager Rick Hahn.

“I always say in baseball you never know.’’

Thome will continue in his duties with the Sox, for whom he hit his 500th career homer in 2007. He is held in high regard around baseball not only for his achievements – he finished his career with 612 homers, seventh on the all-time list – but his character as well, so has get mentioned as a potential managerial candidate.

Jim Thome talks to reporters Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

“I answer that the same way with, ‘You never say never,’ ’’ Thome said. “If an opportunity comes up and you feel it’s a great opportunity you know, think about it. Getting a manager’s job would be a tremendous opportunity. So I would definitely have to think about that, yes.’’

Thome worked for MLB Network as a guest in February. His first official gig is Monday on MLB Tonight alongside Sean Casey.

Shields update

James Shields, on the 10-day DL (retroactive to April 18) with a right lat strain, was “very encouraged” with progress made in the last day or so.

“It has kind of subsided a little bit,’’ said Shields, who hopes to resume throwing this weekend. “We’re going to ramp it up in the next couple of days and see how it feels.’’

Going on the DL for the first time in his career was a tough pill to swallow for Shields, 35. He took a lot of pride in never being unavailable.

“I still take pride in that,’’ Shields said. “I’ve always been a believer in doing as much as you can within your realm of posting every five days. Being on the DL is a new thing and it’s not fun. I want to get back on the field as quickly as possible.’’

Left-hander David Robertson?

Right-hander David Robertson shags balls in the outfield with a left-hander’s glove and throws balls back to the infield with the same fluid motion with his left hand.

“If you didn’t know I was right-handed and saw me throwing from the outfield you’d say, ‘There’s a left-hander,’ ’’ Robertson said.

Yes you would.

Which brings to mind how entertaining it might be to see the Sox closer pitch an inning left-handed in a lopsided game to save the bullpen. Robertson said he’d be on board with it.

“I could probably throw 80 [mph],’’ he said.

Robertson said he last threw left-handed off a mound — on the side — while playing in the Cape Cod League in 2006, before the Yankees drafted him. If he got serious about it, he believes he could build up velocity and be an effective major league pitcher from the left side.

“I could probably do it,’’ he said. “If I trained hard for six weeks I could probably pitch and throw strikes.’’

On deck

The Sox have an off day Thursday before opening a 10-game road trip in Detroit Friday. Probables for the Tigers series:

Friday: Mike Pelfrey (0-1, 4.15) vs. Matthew Boyd (2-1, 3.86), 6:10, Ch. 9, 890-AM

Saturday: Derek Holland (2-2, 1.99) vs. Michael Fulmer (2-1, 2.88), 12:10, CSN, 890-AM

Sunday: Miguel González (3-0, 2.00) vs. Jordan Zimmermann (2-1, 6.35), 12:10, Ch. 9, 890-AM