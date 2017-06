Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade meet up in Paris

Dwyane Wade posted a Snapchat of him with Jimmy Butler in Paris. | Dwyane Wade/Snapchat

Jimmy Butler’s future with Bulls might still be up in the air, but that doesn’t mean he’s still not living it up with his teammates.

Butler and Dwyane Wade met up in Paris Wednesday and Wade took to Snapchat to capture the moment.

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler have linked up in Paris 🇫🇷 (🎥 via @DwyaneWade / snapchat) pic.twitter.com/KPHYWCiKFP — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 22, 2017

Although Wade brushed the encounter as a coincidence, that’s highly unlikely given the fact Butler has been sharing his European travel on Instagram.

these london streets making the goon squad look good thanks to @phil.doitall A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

my three vs. a london three. might as well enter the three on three in the olympics. thanks for letting us play fellas! picture taken by @phil.doitall A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

before we leave london. might as well have @ifeanyi_koggu hit her with the GO route. he did not catch the ball. A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

