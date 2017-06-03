Jimmy Butler can’t save Wade-less Bulls in loss to Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The charge against Jimmy Butler was that he was too passive in the Bulls’ loss to the Clippers on Saturday night — just seven shots for his 16 points. That’s less than half his season average of 16.4 a game.

“I’ve got to be much more aggressive, which I will be tonight,” Butler said prior to Monday night’s game against the Pistons.

It seemed like a certainty that Butler would make good on that promise. Not only does Butler like to shoot and score and respond to the call, but the situation almost demanded it — the Bulls were without Dwyane Wade (quad) and Rajon Rondo (ankle).

As Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy noted, Butler has had some of his best games with Wade out — he came in averaging 30.3 points in six games without Wade, including 40 against the Lakers, 52 against Charlotte and 29 against the Celtics. And the Bulls won each time.

Bulls guard Jimmy Butler drives to the basket in the first half against the Pistons on Monday night at the Palace of Auburn Hills. (Carlos Osorio/AP

In fact, the Bulls were 5-1 with Wade out when Butler was on the floor. It was similar to last season, when Butler seemed to take his game to another level when Derrick Rose was out. With Butler averaging 27.7 points, 7.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds, the Bulls were 9-2 with Rose out and Butler on the floor.

Butler was more aggressive this time, but unable to put the Bulls on his back he has without Wade in the past as the Pistons rallied for a 109-95 victory to move into a tie for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Butler led the Bulls (31-32) with 27 points on 7-of-16 shooting, with nine rebounds and four assists, but was unable to rise above the muck of two teams struggling to stay in playoff contention. On a fast break after a Pistons turnover with the Bulls trailing 87-82 with 7:00 left, Butler looked like he was headed for a dunk, but instead fumbled the ball out of bounds.

Andre Drummond scored at the other end to give the Pistons an 89-82 lead and the Bulls called time out. But the Pistons (31-32) pulled away from there.

Robin Lopez added 18 points for the Bulls. Cameron Payne had his most productive game as a Bulls, hitting 4-of-9 three-pointers to score 14 points — though he shot 5-of-14 from the field overall. Bobby Portis scored 10 points, but only two in the second half. Guard Reggie Jackson scored 24 of his 26 points in the second half to lead the Pistons.

The Pistons missed 11 of their first 13 shots as the Bulls took leads of 13-4, 26-12 and 36-22 after newly acquired guard Cameron Payne hit back-to-back three-pointers in the second quarter.

But the Bulls struggled from there and the Pistons whittled away at the lead. After Bobby Portis hit an 18-footer and scored on a rebound of his own miss to give the Bulls a 51-41 lead, the Pistons outscored the Bulls 10-4 to get within 55-51 at halftime.

The Pistons took a 61-59 lead early in the third quarter on Andre Drummond’s hook shot. Butler scored on a top and fed Robin Lopez for a basket to give the Bulls a 65-61 lead, but the Pistons responded to tie the game 79-79 after three.