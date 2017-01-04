Jimmy Butler continues to play the role of ‘killer’ to perfection

The “Killer’’ added another victim on Saturday.

This time it was the Atlanta Hawks that found out just what extent Jimmy Butler will go to in order to get his friend Dwyane Wade to the playoffs.

It was 10 days ago that Butler told the Sun-Times that Wade (right elbow) would be able to come back and play in the postseason if Butler could help lead the Bulls there.

“That’s my goal right now,’’ Butler would say then. “Go out there and be the killer to take us to these wins.’’

How about putting in 42-plus minutes of work, scoring 33 points – including two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to win it – and also adding eight assists?

And Butler did more than just get the Bulls (37-39) back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture with the 106-104 victory.

The win moved them from the outside looking in to jumping both idle Miami and Indiana, taking over the No. 7 spot with six regular-season games left.

“I wouldn’t say that’s what I’m asked to do, but that’s what I want to do,’’ Butler said of his heavy workload, knowing there was a back-to-back in New Orleans on Sunday. “[Coach] Fred [Hoiberg] was like, ‘Hey Jimmy, you tired?’ I was like, ‘No. I want to play, I want to be the reason that we win.’ So he was looking out for me, telling me we had another one tomorrow.

“But I told him, ‘I’m not worried about tomorrow, I’m worried about the right now.’ ‘’

He wasn’t alone in that mentality, either.

Rajon Rondo continued his resurgence since being put back in the starting lineup, going for 25 points and grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds.

“We’re not stopping at 7,’’ Rondo said of the Bulls now sitting No. 7 in the East. “We have a nice schedule ahead of us. We take care of what we need to take care of, we’re trying to move up even more.’’

Not that Atlanta didn’t make the Bulls work for their third-straight win.

Kent Bazemore extended Atlanta’s lead to 84-79 with a 37-footer at the horn, putting the Bulls on the ropes for the start of the fourth quarter. It also seemed to add to Atlanta’s momentum, and momentum they carried into the early minutes of the final stanza, extending the lead to 10 with 9:29 left in the game.

The Bulls had an answer, and cut the deficit to just three with 3:11 left in the game on a Denzel Valentine three-pointer. By the time Butler nailed a three-pointer with 1:59 left the game was tied.

Dennis Schroder, who haunted the Bulls all afternoon, made his own statement, hitting a jumper with 35.8 seconds left, giving the Hawks a two-point lead and Schroder 29 points.

But it was Butler once again, scoring inside with 32.9 seconds left.

After a bad Atlanta turnover, Butler fixed his cape, drawing the foul with 2.1 seconds left and sinking both free throws.

The Hawks (39-37) had a last second three-point attempt from Tim Hardaway Jr., but it went hard off the back of the rim, ending the game.

“I see guys doing what they’re supposed to be doing out there,’’ Butler said. “Playing hard, shooting the ball when they’re open, not trying to do too much, and that’s what we need.’’