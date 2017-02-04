Jimmy Butler continues to shine as most of the East is crumbling

NEW ORLEANS – They’ve survived dysfunction coming from their own front office, a season-ending injury to their second-best player in Dwyane Wade, and an ever-changing lineup.

So surviving an angry Boogie on Sunday?

No problem for this Bulls team.

At least the Bulls team that has suddenly shown up the last 10 days, emerging as one of the hottest squads in a very mediocre Eastern Conference.

Thanks to another stellar 39-point performance from All-Star Jimmy Butler and Bobby Portis chipping in 21 points and 11 rebounds, the Bulls held off a fourth-quarter charge from a very agitated DeMarcus “Boogie’’ Cousins, winning their fourth straight game and improving to 38-39 on the season with the 117-110 win.

It was the Bulls’ sixth victory over their last eight games, and continued to solidify them a playoff ticket, while most of the East has been crumbling around them.

Atlanta, Miami, Milwaukee and Indiana each suffered losses on Sunday, and although the Bulls remained in the No. 7 spot, they were now just two games from the No. 5 spot.

And they were loving every minute of it.

While the players were doing post-game interviews, they were also cheering on the Cavaliers in their double-overtime win against Indiana.

“What happened?’’ Butler yelled to his teammates in mid-interview after the locker room went crazy.

All that mattered to coach Fred Hoiberg was Butler happened.

After scoring 33 points and playing 42-plus minutes in Saturday’s win, Butler came back to score 39 in 38-plus minutes a day later.

“There’s no doubt about it,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if Butler should at least be in the top five of the MVP talk. “A true sign of the MVP is what your team is without him. Obviously look at our numbers when Jimmy is on the floor, we’re really good. And he makes other guys better. That’s the thing this year with putting the ball in his hands as much as we’ve had, not only creating for himself but he’s making the right play and getting the ball to other guys and setting them up for easy shots.’’

Butler saw it as just another day’s work.

“Yeah, I’m dialed in,’’ Butler said. “I think I’m rolling. I’m playing well, I’m doing what my team needs me to do, and we’re winning. So at the end of the day that’s all that matters.’’

As far as all the work lately?

“I just look back to the summer,’’ Butler said. “I’m tired every day during the summer, but we still get up, we still work hard, we still do what we’re supposed to do. But on top of everything else I just want to win. I think my will to do that is going to overcome all the fatigue.’’

It was able to overcome Cousins, who started getting physical with the Bulls in that fourth, as New Orleans attempted to get back in the game.

With the lead down to just six, however, Butler came up with a huge block and then hit a jumper with 19 seconds left to stall the comeback.

“We just have to worry about ourselves,’’ Hoiberg said about the remaining regular-season games. “Every day get in the gym, get in the film room, continue to learn, continue to make positive strides forward as a basketball team. I’ve been really happy with our guys’ approach lately and hopefully it continues like that here these last five games.’’