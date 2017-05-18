Jimmy Butler earns All-NBA Third Team honors after a stellar 2016-17

Jimmy Butler is in no hurry to hear lip service from his front office on how much they value him.

Especially since the message he received from the national media on Thursday spoke loud and clear.

For the first time in his career, Butler was named to the All-NBA Third Team, becoming the first Bulls player to grab that honor since Pau Gasol was named to the second team after the 2014-15 season.

Great timing for Butler, especially since it now sets the stage for him to be eligible for the designated player exception if he can make All-NBA again over the next two seasons.

That would mean a possible contract extension of $240 million-plus starting in the 2019-20 season.