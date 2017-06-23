Jimmy Butler: ‘I just don’t like the way some things were handled’

Jimmy Butler admittedly wanted to be the face of the Chicago Bulls.

It meant something to him.

It stood for something.

Now?

“It doesn’t mean a damn thing,’’ the three-time All-Star told the Sun-Times in a phone interview from Paris on Friday. “I guess being called the face of an organization isn’t as good as I thought. We all see where being the so-called face of the Chicago Bulls got me. So let me be just a player for the Timberwolves, man. That’s all I want to do. I just want to be winning games. Do what I can for my respective organization and let them realize what I’m trying to do.

“Whatever they want to call me … face … I don’t even want to get into that anymore. Whose team is it? All that means nothing. You know what I’ve learned? Face of the team, eventually you’re going to see the back of his head as he’s leaving town, so no thanks.’’

Welcome to Butler’s last seven days. The “craziest week I think I’ve ever gone through.’’

First, there was the start of what was supposed to be a nice vacation in London and then Paris, which quickly turned into Cavaliers players and personnel reaching out to Butler directly and through back channels to convince him to push for a trade to the Cavs. That quickly went out the window when he was then warned that Cleveland was going through some chaos in the wake of general manager David Griffin being pushed out.

By Wednesday, Butler was all but being assured that the Bulls wouldn’t move him and their asking price was too high.

Thursday, while hanging with former Bulls teammate Dwyane Wade and others in Paris, “Bam, just like that.’’

The Bulls announced that they traded Butler, as well as the No. 16 overall pick, to Minnesota in exchange for guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine, as well as the No. 7 pick. They used that selection to grab Arizona stretch-four Lauri Markkanen.

“It’s crazy because there was me talking with guys about Cleveland, then all the outside rumors with Boston, Minnesota, Phoenix, then the feeling that I’m not going anywhere,’’ Butler said. “I mean I had so many people telling me what could possibly happen, but I just got to the point where I stopped paying attention to it.

“It’s crazy because it reminds you of what a business this is. You can’t get mad at anybody. I’m not mad, I’m not. I just don’t like the way some things were handled, but it’s OK.’’

The Bulls were calling the move a rebuild, but there are strong indications that this was a front office that also didn’t want to have to eventually pay Butler nearly $246 million had he qualified for the super-max extension.

Butler didn’t want to get into that, only saying, “I gave all to that city and to that team. I can’t say I didn’t do that. But what can they say? That I wasn’t a good enough player? I don’t know what you can call this.’’

There was also undertones from the front office that Butler couldn’t co-exist with coach Fred Hoiberg.

He wanted to clear that up, as well, going back to his comments two years ago when he said Hoiberg needed to “coach harder.’’

“People are going to think what they want to think,’’ Butler said. “Fred had the same objective that I did. He wanted to win. I do agree that we go about it differently, but I don’t care what anyone thinks about me as a basketball player. I have no bad things to say about Fred at all.

“Maybe we didn’t see eye-to-eye on some things and a few things could have been handled different at different times, but like I said back then and I say now, I don’t regret anything. I don’t take anything back. I am who I am, and I’m not perfect in any shape or form.’’

The coach that Butler was only concerned about pleasing these days? Former coach Tom Thibodeau, who he has now been reunited with in Minnesota.

“I love to be challenged by my coaches,’’ Butler said. “I mean I feel like I’ve talked so much about how I love Thibs and respect what he does, going back to my rookie year. I mean he’s done so much for me. It’s great to be back with a guy like that. The guy knows how to win. I know his style of play and I feel like I’ll fit in with that core that they have over there.

“We’re going to be really good, I believe that. We’re going to be, at least I’m hoping, that we’re going to be the toughest team that takes the floor every night. That’s what we can bank on, that’s something we can control. If we can do that to the best of our abilities we’re going to win some games.’’

And as far as what his former team is left with, especially with the No. 21 now out of Chicago, Butler only reiterated that he’d be fine.

“All you hear them say is it was great to watch me grow and every single year I seemed to get better,’’ Butler said. “That was all nice to hear, but I guess it wasn’t enough. That’s OK. I’m not mad.’’