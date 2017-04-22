Jimmy Butler is all for more confrontations in series with Boston

There was a lot of pleading the fifth on Saturday.

Maybe Rajon Rondo stuck his leg out on purpose to trip up Boston’s Jae Crowder. Then again, maybe he didn’t.

Even after watching film, coach Fred Hoiberg said he wasn’t aware of the play from the first half of Game 3.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,’’ Hoiberg said. “I honestly didn’t even see it.’’

An attitude shared by most of the Bulls.

“No,’’ three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler said, when asked if he saw the play. “I don’t [go] on the Internet.’’

Just in case Butler or Hoiberg do manage to check the tape sometime between practice and Sunday’s all-important Game 4 at the United Center, what they’ll see is Crowder hit a shot, loop towards the Bulls bench as if to let them know of his presence, and Rondo – who was in street clothes because of his fractured right thumb – appear to stretch his leg out in attempt to obstruct Crowder’s unnecessary fly-by with a possible trip.

Rondo was asked about it after the Game 3 loss, and in perfect Rondo fashion, well, left the door open for interpretation.

“When you tear an ACL, your leg gets stiff on you once in awhile,’’ Rondo said straight-faced. “I stretched my leg out.’’

This is the same Rondo that was yelling up and down the court in Game 2 that the Celtics players had quit.

Mental warfare from one of the league’s finest, trying to make an impact even when he’s unable to play.

Also, an attitude that Butler said the team needs to embrace moving forward.

“Rondo has a problem first off,’’ Butler said with a smile. “That’s just ‘Do’ for you. He’s been through this before, countless times. He’s won. He knows what he’s doing. I just think overall we have to take his edge, especially mentally – older guys, younger guys, everybody. We have to think the game like he thinks it, study it the way that he studies it. Take note and take after him because he does everything the right way.’’

If that means making the series a bit feistier moving forward, Butler is all in.

“I like that type of stuff,’’ Butler said. “We all know that. I like confrontation, stuff like that. Makes me smile. Gets me going and everybody else. I’m excited for what’s next. I woke up smiling [Saturday] morning. I don’t like to lose. But I’m fortunate enough to wake up and still be able to play this game.’’

What Butler couldn’t answer, however, is would there be enough time for the entire roster to take that Rondo edge, that Rondo approach, and make it work for them on the court?

“I hope so,’’ Butler said. “I can’t say yes. I can’t say no. I guess we’ll find out come Sunday.’’

What will also remain to be seen is the lineup.

Jerian Grant was less than effective in his first playoff start for Rondo, while back-up point guard Michael Carter-Williams also did little to help the offensive cause.

It sounded like Hoiberg was going to keep things the same, but he did at least entertain the idea of a jumbo backcourt lineup that would have Butler run the point, Dwyane Wade play the two, and rookie Paul Zipser start at the three.

That would seemingly at least give 5-foot-9 Boston guard Isaiah Thomas some match-up problems when the Bulls have the ball.

“Potentially, potentially, but we might start the same way as well,’’ Hoiberg said of a change. “Again, we’re going get through practice before making that final decision.’’