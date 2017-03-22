Jimmy Butler is hellbent on getting Dwyane Wade to the playoffs

Dwyane Wade is already making postseason plans.

They don’t involve sitting around with a soft cast on his injured right elbow, either.

No, the veteran guard has told teammates – specifically Jimmy Butler – that he will do everything in his power to return to the floor and play once the regular season comes to an end, even if the dislocated right elbow isn’t 100 percent.

As far as Butler’s concerned, it’s now up to him to give Wade that opportunity.

“Yeah, he actually does say that: ‘Get us to the playoffs, because I’ll be able to come back, and I can play,’ ‘’ Butler told the Sun-Times of the recent conversations he’s had with Wade. “So that’s my goal right now. Go out there and be the killer to take us to these wins.’’

When Wade first suffered the injury last week, he did say he would miss the rest of the regular season, but offered up no timetable beyond that.

There obviously is one now.

That’s why Butler continues to play with ligament damage in his left hand.

That’s why Butler was playing like a man possessed in the Wednesday 117-95 win over the flailing Detroit Pistons, keeping the Bulls (34-38) in striking distance of an Eastern Conference seeding.

That’s why Butler was actively yelling at teammates on where they need to be on the floor, as well as letting the coaching staff know what offensive sets were working and which weren’t.

Forget the stat line, especially in the wake of continual double and triple teams Butler is getting on a nightly basis. He was all over the place defensively, not only locking down his man, but gambling on steals to try and make something happen.

Butler finished the game 6-for-6 from the field with 16 points, 12 assists, and five rebounds, as well as playing just under 34 minutes in the blowout.

“We’re still in this playoff talk until told otherwise,’’ Butler said.

And Butler wants nothing more than to make sure Wade is along for that postseason ride. Further evidence of how tightly the bond between Wade and Butler has grown in just their first season together.

While the three-time All-Star wants to avoid talk of offseason decisions just yet, he did admit that he and Wade have discussed the $23.8 million player option Wade owns for the 2017-18 season. Butler reiterated that he wants Wade back for not only that season, but longer.

“I still think he’s got a lot more basketball left if you ask me,’’ Butler said. “I think everybody knows that I really like the guy as a person. He’s taught me so much on the floor, off the floor, but that’s his decision. You’ve always got to do what’s right, and not only for him, but for his family. But that choice is weighing on him because it is a player option.

“I tell D, ‘You do what you have to do.’ ‘’

Butler also said that if Wade did opt out and left that might change his feelings about the future of the Bulls organization, but he’s in no position to do anything about it.

“It doesn’t change my mentality because I’m under contract and I can’t do anything about it,’’ Butler said. “I can only talk to him again like I did before this year [when Wade was a free agent].’’

Until then, his hope is more performances like the one against the Pistons.

“You lean on your obviously best players when you need them most,’’ Hoiberg added of Butler. “And we needed this one in the worst way.’’