Butler lives dream in first All-Star start; Davis wins MVP

NEW ORLEANS — Jimmy Butler will never forget the his first All-Star Game experience.

“It was so surreal,” the Bulls’ swingman said. “It’s like, ‘Well, maybe I do belong here.’ That’s all I was thinking.”

But this time Butler was at a different level. Selected as a reserve in his first two All-Star Games in 2015 and last year, Butler was introduced as a starter for the East team Sunday night at the Smoothie King Center, with LeBron James and ahead of East reserve Carmelo Anthony.

“Now it’s how to get here every year,” Butler said. “That’s the fun part. That’s the next challenge — how you continue to play at a very high level and maintain that year-in and year-out. A lot of guys have done it for 10-plus years. Hopefully I’m one of them.”

Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (21) shoots a jump shot iin the first half of the All-Star Game on Sunday night at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Though honored to be a starter, Butler was a little out of his element in a rag-tag game that was not much more than a half-time entertainment show of NBA-level circus feats. Butler had six points in 19 minutes — taking just four of the East’s 137 shots — as the West won 192-182 in an almost totally non-competitive game..

Chicago native Anthony Davis of the hometown New Orleans Pelicans was the star of the game, scoring 52 points on 26-of-39 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the West.

With the teams scoring at a cartoonish rate, Butler often was still on one end of the floor when a basket was scored at the other. He joined the scoring fun when took a pass on the baseline and drove for an uncontested dunk. Almost everything was uncontested in this game.

The players had their fun with it. At one point, 6-11 DeAndre Jordan came out of a time out seriously guarding 5-9 Isaiah Thomas. He quickly switched off.

There was one notable bit of intrigue in the early going when brothers-turned-embittered-rivals Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook both were on the floor for the West after Westbook entered the game with 6:07 left in the first quarter.

And everybody noticed when Westbrook passed to Durant, who passed back to Westbrook for a dunk on a give-and-go to cut the East lead to 31-26 with 5:07 later. The West bench gave a hearty mock cheer, acknowledging the hubub over the duo’s frosty relationship since Durant bolted the Thunder for the Warriors in the offseason.

The players tried their hardest to entertain. Westbrook tried to bounce the ball off the glass and dunk it but failed. LeBron James tried a bounce pass from beyond the three-point circle for an alley-oop — Durant, “guarding” James, blocked the ball after it bounced and turned it into a layup at the other end.

Thomas tried a dunk-contest slam — bouncing the ball and jumping to dunk it, but missed. He grabbed the ball, dribbled into the corner and nailed a three-pointer.

James connected on one showtime play on a fast break when he threw the ball off the glass with his left hand and dunked it with his right hand from the other side. He slapped hands with a fan in the first row on his way to the other end of the court.

The frivolity continued in the second half when James took a jump shot from just inside the half-court line — and missed. On a West turnover, West guard Steph Curry literally laid down just below the free throw line to clear the way for East forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to drive for a fast-break dunk.

Antetokounmpo was the star for the West, scoring 30 points on 14-of-17 shooting — with a variety of dunks, including one on a rebound over Curry that actually could have happened in a real game.

Thomas, the smallest player on the floor, had the highlight for the old-school crowd, finishing layups with his left hand in the first half and his right hand in the second.