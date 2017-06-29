Jimmy Butler on Tom Thibodeau: ‘He’s got my back’

Jimmy Butler was brimming with optimism as he was officially reunited with coach Tom Thibodeau at a news conference Thursday in Minnesota.

“I’m looking forward just to play with these guys,” Butler said. “They play with so much joy. They have fun and want to get better. They when you but this all together on one team, they talk about ‘the sky is the limit,’ I think we can go a lot higher than that.”

Both Butler and Thibodeau stressed their Bulls experience with each other as an asset that will help them win with the Timberwolves.

“We had the opportunity to build around him in Chicago,” Thibodeau said. “When Derrick Rose got injured, we had no choice. The more responsibility he got, the better he responded. I know he has the ability to make people better”

The Bulls traded Butler, plus their No. 16 overall pick in the draft, to the Timberwolves for guards Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine and the No. 7 pick, which they used to grab Arizona stretch-four Lauri Markkanen.

Butler praised his coach as key to his development as a basketball player, “Thibs let me know you have to work in order to make it. I’ve become a halfway decent basketball player because of it.”

Thibodeau, who parted ways with the Bulls after the 2015 season, can be a demanding coach, but Butler stressed his Thibs experience as valuable in helping with the Timberwolves young players.

“I think everybody’s is going to get tired of Thibs voice every now and again. That raspy voice, I love it, but I hate it sometime, too,” Butler said. “That’s where I will come in.

“When you put me and him together and we’re both preaching and teaching greatness, and the techniques of everything, it’s crazy to think that I’m 27 years old and I’m old. I’ve got Thibs’ back and he’s got mine. We’re going to be in this together.”