Jimmy Butler says ‘so-called dislike’ for Dwyane Wade makes no sense

Jimmy Butler offered up a message to some of his former young Bulls teammates that may have this “so-called dislike’’ for Dwyane Wade.

“Hell, probably some of them can’t stand or don’t like me,’’ Butler told the Sun-Times in a Thursday phone interview. “That’s fine. I’m still waking up fortunate and blessed every day just like Dwyane is. He still has a fabulous family, and a lot more important things to worry about than the opinions of others.

“But if they dislike him because the guy wants to win, well then that team has some serious problems on the way.’’

What Butler did take offense to was the idea that he and Wade had some sort of beef this past season, as reported by a FOX Sports national reporter Thursday morning.

Butler called the story “crazy.’’

“The only beef he and I could possibly have is who is a better dresser right now,’’ Butler said. “I don’t think that’s even a debate. For that to be floating out there is crazy. As many dinners as me and him have had out here [in California], the trips we’ve taken this summer, I don’t think people that argue and had beef would be around each other as much as I like being around D-Wade.

“I just continue to pick his brain and try and get to the level that he is on the basketball court, what he’s done, the way that he’s won. I love that guy like a brother, and he’s done so much for me. Let people talk, but no one knows what they are talking about unless it’s coming from me or D-Wade.’’

It’s been open season on Wade’s future with the Bulls the last week, as the veteran and his organization are in a staring contest concerning a potential buyout of his $23.8 million salary owed to him this season.

The Sun-Times reported after the Butler trade in June, that Wade wanted his money, but also wanted to be elsewhere, and the Bulls – now in full rebuild mode – would like Wade gone, but at their price.

As of Tuesday, however, neither side has discussed any sort of settlement.

That’s reopened the door on a public January dressing down of the young Bulls players by Wade in which the veteran questioned their heart and work ethic.

Butler also took shots at the team after that bad loss to Atlanta, but didn’t single out the young players.

Veteran Rajon Rondo then took to his Instagram account, attacking the leadership abilities of both Wade and Butler, and by the time the dust settled and a team meeting took place, all three players found themselves fined by the organization, with Butler and Wade also receiving a first-quarter benching.

According to Butler, the front office’s decision to punish that tough love didn’t hamper the way he and Wade led the rest of the season, but did effect the way they acted.

“I just think they make it tough to be yourself [by doing that], to be who you are and express yourself the way you want to express yourself,’’ Butler said. “I’m not a part of that organization anymore. I’m with the Minnesota Timberwolves, I’m happy about that, but if I am speaking on that time – because I remember what I said as well – I don’t think there’s nothing wrong with it. Not to bring up the past, but I mean that’s the way he felt. I said some things too, and we talked about it and we both said, ‘Yo, I’m not taking back anything.’

“There’s no reason for disliking a guy for speaking the truth.’’