Jimmy Butler scores 40 in loss, but still has point guard dreams

Jimmy Butler talks too much.

Just ask him.

So while he’s more than willing and able to take over the team’s full-time point guard duties, that’s not a discussion he will have with Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg. Not yet, at least.

Now, if Hoiberg wants to sit down and discuss it …

“Hell yeah, I’ll do it,’’ Butler told the Sun-Times. “That’s not saying I am [a point guard], but I think that if that’s what my team, my coach needs me to do, I definitely think I can handle it.’’

The reason Butler hasn’t forced the issue?

“I think at times I talk too much,’’ Butler said. “So sometimes I need to be quiet, let Fred do his job and I’ll do mine. Just play basketball. But if sometime soon I think I need to finally speak up in that department and let him know we need to do this, sure, why not.’’

The point guard spot has been a turnstile most of the season.

Wednesday was no different, as Jerian Grant made his second consecutive ineffective start at the point, with the Bulls (23-24) losing late to Atlanta, 119-114, at the United Center. Butler did score a game-high 40 points, while Dwyane Wade chipped in 33, but point guard talk was still in the air.

Grant, who scored five points, is the third Bulls player to earn an audition.

It was Rajon Rondo to start the season, but that lasted until the end of December, when the decision was made to go with Michael Carter-Williams.

Not only did that lead to Rondo losing his starting job, but he went five-plus games without even seeing the floor. After the win against Sacramento on Saturday, Hoiberg wanted to change things up once again, letting Carter-Williams know he was out as a starter, and Grant would get the opportunity.

According to Hoiberg, the main reason was Grant’s ability to be more of an outside threat. Not that he’s shown it much in either start, but Hoiberg at least likes the idea of it.

That’s another reason Butler isn’t looking to rock the boat.

“Right now, we’re going to go with this lineup that we have,’’ Butler said. “Let’s ride it out for now.’’

Not that playing point guard would be new for the 6-foot-7 Butler.

He’s basically the point guard in the fourth quarter of games this season.

Hoiberg was asked why he just doesn’t make Butler the full-time point guard, and a big reason why was he didn’t want Butler – who plays almost 37 minutes a game anyway – to get the extra work of also bringing the ball up the court.

Not a big deal, however, as far as Butler was concerned.

“C’mon, I mean if [the opposition] wants to put a guy on the ball and try and wear me out, I feel like I do a lot of running anyways,’’ Butler said. “I condition myself well enough to where I can ‘be tired,’ but still do what I’m supposed to do.’’

Plus, Butler is quick to remind everyone of last season. He was the full-time starting point guard for four games at the end of the year, averaging an eye-popping 21.5 points, 10.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game and leading the Bulls to a 3-1 record.

James Harden-type numbers that still have Butler smiling.

“Exactly, and I like that,’’ Butler said of the Harden comparison. “I got the ball in my hands early, so I can find guys or I can go get my own. I feel comfortable in that role.

“I really would do it.’’

What say you, Fred?