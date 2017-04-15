Jimmy Butler wants to stay a Bull, but is the feeling mutual?

The last 10 regular-season games should be proof enough.

Then again, this is a Bulls front office that doesn’t always see what’s right in front of them, doesn’t always appreciate what they truly have.

Jimmy Butler’s personal crusade to will this organization back to the postseason the last three weeks went beyond numbers. Not that the numbers weren’t ridiculous. All Butler did in the 7-3 push to grab the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference was average 27.3 points, 6.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 51 percent from the field.

But it was also the way Butler made everyone else around him better, more confident.

Yet, come June and the NBA Draft, there will most certainly be Butler once again, a trade rumor, dangled by a front office that seems hell-bent on using an elite player to acquire unknown assets rather than the tougher path of building around a top 10 talent.

“I’m just playing basketball,’’ Butler said, when asked if he felt he’s made his case with the organization the last few weeks that he needs to stay put. “I don’t make those decisions. I do what I would do for anybody, and that’s to play hard, to help win. I always leave it at that.

“Whatever happens, happens, man, but right now I want to win. I want to win in these playoffs for this organization, and then whenever that time comes we’ll handle that then.’’

He will handle it. Bet on that.

While Butler has been guarded about discussing this pending offseason lately, multiple sources have made it clear that the three-time All-Star wants a sit-down with both general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson when this playoff run does end, and wants answers.

“He wants to stay in Chicago, no doubt,’’ a source told the Sun-Times. “But he also wants to win.’’

The perfect solution? Winning in Chicago.

That means a front office willing to get its hands dirty this offseason, not only resisting trading a 27-year-old who continues to get better every season, but hoping Dwyane Wade opts back in, and then helping their two big-name players recruit freely with their blessing and their checkbook.

The lazier path would be moving Butler, drafting youth, and disguising what is actually an attempt to extend their shelf life on the job under yet another rebuild.

Maybe that’s why this first-round playoff showdown with Boston is so important for the sixth-year player.

Not only will Butler have the chance to continue showing his own front office that he is a centerpiece to be built around, but at the same time he could also persuade the Celtics to go after him in a trade with much more aggressiveness than they did last June.

If the Bulls are indeed focused in on a straight rebuild then Boston wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize for Butler to relocate. Great front office, great coach, championship pedigree, and a team looking to dethrone the King, LeBron James, and the grip he’s held on the Eastern Conference for the last decade.

Butler’s hope, however, is that his front office knows better than that.

Fair or unfair, he’ll have another chance to make his case in this series for possibly two teams.

“This is why you really play,’’ Butler said of playing his best basketball on this big stage. “Yeah, you love to go through the regular season, but when you get into the playoffs anything can happen. It’s all about just playing the best basketball at the right time.’’