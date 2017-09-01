Jimmy Butler wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors

It was all about Jimmy Butler last week, and the NBA recognized that.

Butler was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, as the two-time All-Star averaged 38 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists, going 3-0 against Charlotte, Cleveland and Toronto.

“He’s been unbelievable,’’ Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said of the honor. “The biggest thing that Jimmy has done is he’s done it without forcing the issue. He’s taking what the defense gives him. You look at the first few quarters, he’s done a great job getting other guys involved, and then when it comes to the fourth quarter, crunch-time, he’s doing a good job of getting into the paint.

“The plays that he made, the shots that he took, they’re not forced shots. He’s getting them within the offense. Just doing a little bit of everything right now.’’

The going was already a bit tougher for Butler as far as a repeat performance this week, thanks to an illness that slowed him down Monday against Oklahoma City.

Butler missed the morning shootaround and was a question mark to even play the Thunder. He did answer the bell, however, but went 0-for-4 in the first half and looked lethargic most of the night.

The hope was to have Butler ready to go against the Wizards on Tuesday, but Hoiberg said he would continue to monitor his two-time All-Star, making sure that he’s getting better.

The Wade plan

According to Hoiberg, five games in the next seven days, including two back-to-backs, forced there to be a meeting of the minds with Wade and his coach.

The plan was for Wade to start on Monday in the Oklahoma City game, but sit out Tuesday night’s game in Washington D.C. Wade would obviously play in the Thursday night game in New York, and then they will evaluate how the 34-year-old feels on Saturday, facing another back-to-back.

The Bulls have four back-to-backs in total this month.

“Things can always change, based on how things go, but that’s the plan right now,’’ Hoiberg said.

The Rose report

The Bulls will once again get reacquainted with former league MVP Derrick Rose this week when they head to New York, and one statistic that stands out for Rose with his new team this season was the fact that the Knicks have a 1-12 record when Rose shoots 17 times or more in a game.