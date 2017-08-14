Jimmy Butler’s return to the United Center headlines Bulls schedule

Happy endings seldom exist between NBA All-Stars and the Bulls front office.

Michael Jordan, Joakim Noah, Luol Deng … pick a former Bulls great and there’s a good chance bad blood lingers.

Jimmy Butler is just the latest name to fit that description, and on Feb. 9, the Bulls and their fans will find out up-close and personal just how much revenge the three-time All-Star wants to exact on his former organization.

With the release of the NBA schedule on Monday, Butler – now reunited with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau – and his new Minnesota teammates, returns to the United Center for his one and only appearance of the season.

“Watch Jimmy go for 50 [that game],’’ a person in the Butler camp said last month.

Who could blame him for wanting to do so?

After being traded back on June 22, the Sun-Times reported through sources that Butler felt lied to by general manager Gar Forman in their last meeting leading into draft night. Butler even talked to Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson about looking to sign then-free agent Kyle Lowry or trade for Kyrie Irving, all the while getting feedback from the two that he was in their plans as a centerpiece.

Appearing on “The Bill Simmons Podcast three weeks ago,’’ Butler confirmed those feelings, saying, “I thought I was going to be there so I’m not going to say word for word what they said, but when I left there I did think I was going to be there.’’

He will be “there,’’ but now wearing a Timberwolves jersey and looking to run the rebuilding Bulls off the floor, as his return headlines the five key games on the schedule.

Oct. 19 – Bulls at Toronto – The young Bulls will get a quick taste of NBA reality in game one of their season, travelling north and facing one of the top Eastern Conference teams. Coach Fred Hoiberg has had a ton of success against the Raptors, but under much different circumstances. The opener for the Bulls also kicks off a brutal 10-day stretch.

Oct. 24 – Bulls at Cleveland – Yes, the King is alive and well in a Cavs uniform, but he has a new backcourt partner in former Bulls standout Derrick Rose. Now, it’s just a matter of will Rose be on the floor or in the training room for the first matchup of the season.

Feb. 5 – Bulls at Sacramento – Could this be Dwyane Wade’s last game in a Bulls uniform as the trade deadline looms?

Feb. 24 – Bulls at Minnesota – If Butler and Co. didn’t like the butt-whipping they put on the Bulls on Feb. 9, they get another chance two weeks later, but this time in their own house.

Apr. 11 – Detroit at Bulls – The last attempt at tanking the season.