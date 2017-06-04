Jimmy Butler’s triple-double moves the Bulls closer to postseason

PHILADELPHIA – Aesthetics were given the night off on Thursday.

All that mattered to the Bulls was they scored more points than Philadelphia.

Style points, shooting percentages, rebound differential? All meaningless with three games left in the regular season and the Bulls doing all they can to keep a tight grip on an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Thanks to a 102-90 win over a sinking 76ers team at the Wells Fargo Center the Bulls did just that, improving to 39-40 and held down the No. 7 spot.

Even with Indiana beating Milwaukee, all that changed was the Pacers (39-40) moved into the No. 8 spot with Miami idle.

The Bulls own the tie-breaker over both Miami and Indiana, so were sitting in a good spot with a schedule made up of two games against Brooklyn – home and home – and a game with Orlando.

No wonder Jimmy Butler was all smiles after the game.

Maybe his fourth-career triple-double also had something to do with it, as the three-time All-Star scored 19 points, while also handing out 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

“We don’t care how we do it,’’ Butler said of the latest victory. “We don’t care how many points we score, how many stops we get. Whenever you win that’s all you want this time of year, and what we’re trying to have happen these next three games, we need them, we need a win.

“Right now just win. I don’t care how it looks. Get to where we want to get to one day at a time, but when you’re looking forward and you win, you’ll be where you want to be at.’’

That was the mentality leading into the game with the 76ers (28-51), especially when the team found out that Rajon Rondo would be sidelined with a right wrist sprain, and Butler would handle most of the point guard duties.

Not a problem for Butler, who often takes over the role of play-maker late in games. But with a few minutes left and a healthy lead, Butler also knew he need one assist to complete the triple-double.

That’s when leading scorer Nikola Mirotic stepped in.

“I told him, ‘Jimmy, we’re going to play pick-and-pop, and I’m going to shoot that ball. It doesn’t matter if it’s a far shot or not, just give me the ball,’ ‘’ Mirotic said. “It was a really deep shot, I scored it, and I was really happy for his triple-double. He deserved it.’’

He deserved more than that, especially after Bobby Portis gave Butler an exuberant high-five earlier in the game, and almost injured Butler’s hand.

“I know if Bobby smacks my hand like that again we’re going to go toe-to-toe,’’ Butler said loudly after the game, so Portis could hear it.

Besides the triple-double from Butler, Mirotic chipped in 22 points, while Portis had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Next stop for the Bulls and their final push is in Brooklyn on Saturday, where they could have Dwyane Wade (right elbow) back in the mix in time for the playoffs.

“Even though we’re playing good right now without him, if we’re going to make the playoffs without D-Wade we don’t have any chance,’’ Mirotic said. “I can tell you that right now. We need D-Wade, we need his experience. He knows how to play those games. We don’t have much experience and we’re going to need him, and he’s working so hard to get back.’’