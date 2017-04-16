Joe Maddon: Adrenaline contributing to early tight standings

Entering play Sunday, the Cardinals were the only National League team more than four games below .500. Conversely, only Cincinnati was four above.

Could those condensed standings be a sign of competitive balance? Maybe. But it could just be a Joe Maddon concept playing out.

“That would be, in the beginning part of the season, there are some players that are going to react to the adrenaline of the beginning of the year. After two or three weeks the adrenaline wears off and the good guys show up,” Maddon said. “They’re able repeat and perform well every day. Those are the guys that start kicking it in a little bit more and start gaining a notch on the adrenaline group.

“I think it is becoming closer, but I’m curious to see if there’s any kind of separation after another week or so.”

The adrenaline theory came to Maddon’s attention when he was a talent evaluator in spring training, where he saw some players perform above their heads before getting back to their true level.

“Certain guys who had great years the year before, they start slowly and after two or three weeks would catch on and carry it over,” Maddon said. “It can be a mental edge, or a lack of one, in the beginning. I’m just always curious about the first three weeks.”

Rising Russell

Addison Russell had a double, triple and three runs batted in Saturday. He entered Sunday leading the Cubs with 13 hits and 23 total bases, and has been tipped by many to breakout offensively this season.

Maddon said he’d judge Russell’s progress based on whether he walks more and strikes out less than in 2016. So far, Russell has struck out five times but walked only once.

“If he’s doing that then he’s going to really hit for some nice numbers overall,” Maddon said. “Batting average, home run. His RBIs are pretty darn good the way it was. The numbers will increase. His walks increase a little bit, the strikeouts come down a little bit because he is so strong everything is going to improve.”

In 2016, Russell struck out 135 times, which was down from the 149 in 2015. He walked 55 times last year, which was an increase of 13 from 2015.

Still away

Maddon had no update on the status of Carl Edwards Jr. Edwards was placed on the bereavement list before Friday’s game. Edwards, 25, has thrown 4 2/3 innings over five appearances and has a 0.00 ERA.

“It’s a tough one,” Maddon said. “We just support him and his family.”

