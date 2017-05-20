Joe Maddon, Cubs forced to deal with more bad weather

Joe Maddon had another reason to promote his new Embrace the Suck t-shirt:

Dealing with the weather.

Saturday’s game was postponed because of inclement weather around 11:20 a.m., two hours before the scheduled first pitch. It was also the second straight day when the conditions messed with the Cubs and Brewers, following Friday’s game that featured a 1-hour, 59-minute delay and harsh weather.

But as Maddon and the Cubs know, that’s something they have to manage if they want to avoid losing any rhythm they might have picked up during their three-game sweep of Cincinnati.

The tarp covers the playing surface Saturday at Wrigley. | Associated Press

“Nothing you can do about it. That’s why we’re here to embrace the suck,” Maddon said. “There’s nothing you can do about it. You could cry about it, you could complain ‘Oh, the weather’s been bad. It’s unfortunate…’ That’s what it is. You’ve got to deal with it and you move forward.”

At least on Saturday, the Cubs and Brewers weren’t subjected to poor conditions and a delay.

“(Friday) was just a tougher day for both sides. Having the start, the stop, the intensity of the weather, how cold,” Maddon said. “It’s just not real baseball weather by any means. It wasn’t. However, both teams have to endure it. It happens occasionally but you can’t complain about it.”

Saturday’s starters – Jake Arrieta for the Cubs and Chase Anderson for Milwaukee – are expected to pitch Sunday. And the makeup game is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

Sparing the ‘pen

The rainout isn’t terrible news for the Cubs bullpen but Maddon said that group wasn’t in bad shape heading into Saturday. Maddon said that only Mike Montgomery and Brian Duensing likely wouldn’t have been available.

Maddon mentioned he has to watch how much he uses Montgomery, who’s been valuable in both long- and short-relief. Montgomery threw two innings Friday, following Wednesday when he only recorded two outs. Prior to that, in his previous four May outings, Montgomery had worked 10 2/3 innings.

“I’m very concerned about over-using (Montgomery) and that’s a daily conversation with him and with (Lester Strode and Chris Bosio),” Maddon said. “Every time he’s telling me he’s felt good, he looks good out there to me. I don’t think we’ve pressed him our pushed him too hard to this point.”

The Cubs were also expected to bring back reliever Dylan Floro and return Pierce Johnson to Iowa. Maddon didn’t discuss that move specifically, but said any transactions that were planned for Saturday would more than likely still occur Sunday.

Bobblehead news

The first 10,000 fans at Saturday’s game were going to receive “The Final Out” bobbleheads featuring Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. That promotion, like Saturday’s game, has been shifted to July 6, which means the fans who were lined up outside Wrigley Field at around 9 a.m. will have to wait a few more weeks for the giveaway.

Maddon said he’s not an “aficionado” of bobbleheads.

“I like having them on my shelf whenever they present one of all the boys,” Maddon said. “I’ve done that for years, but I guess when you achieve bobblehead-dom it’s kind of a big moment in anybody’s life.”

And Maddon had a playful suggestion for those people waiting outside of Wrigley.

“To stand in lines I don’t quite understand that,” Maddon said. “Just go to eBay or Amazon.”

