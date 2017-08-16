Joe Maddon to host Respect 90 charity boxing event Thursday

Cubs manager Joe Maddon and his wife Jaye will host the third annual Respect 90 boxing event Thursday at the Wintrust Building Grand Banking Hall (231 S. LaSalle St.). The event will feature local youth boxers as well as a special main event bout. Guests can sit ringside with Cubs players to watch the action.

A portion of the proceeds will go to youth boxing programs in Chicago’s underserved communities and Cubs Charities will donate net proceeds to Maddon’s Respect 90 Foundation.

The Respect 90 foundation provides “Chicago’s inner city children and young adults with opportunities to develop championship attitudes through sports while encouraging fitness, academics and community engagement.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. and fans can purchase tickets here.