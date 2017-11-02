Joel Quenneville encouraged by ‘real positive’ road trip

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Blackhawks faced one final challenge to conclude their six-game post-All-Star break road trip — avenging a blowout loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in November and finishing strong ahead of their bye week. But win or lose against the Oilers, coach Joel Quenneville is confident his team took a big step on this trip.

After opening the trip with a 3-1 loss to the Sharks — allowing two more third-period goals to lose their third consecutive game — even Quenneville sensed his team was on tilt with five road games left on the trip.

But they recovered with four hard-fought victories — against the Coyotes (4-3), Stars (5-3), Wild (4-3 in overtime) and Jets (5-2). And snapped regular-season losing streaks against the Wild (eight games) and Jets (four games) — a little evidence, perhaps, that the Hawks still have that ability to respond to a particular challenge, something that would bode well for the postseason.

“When we began this trip after the break, it was an important stretch for us, knowing we coudl make or break our year [and] put us in a good spot,” Quenneville said. “We captured some momentum here going into the last part of it. It’s been a real positive trip for us. [Friday night] might have been the best.”

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) can't stop a goal from Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) in the Hawks 5-2 victory Friday night at MTS Centre. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Hawks did not let down against the Jets after a big overtime victory against the Wild. They never trailed, preserved a 2-1 lead through most of the third period until Duncan Keith gave them a two-goal lead before coasting to victory.

“The boys have come to play and we’ve played well,” said defenseman Brent Seabrook, who had six blocked shots in the game. “We had at tough stretch where we were leading and had a chance to get points or win the game late and we weren’t getting it done. To see the guys be in tight games the last couple of games and push it in our favor late in games and come out with two points has been huge.”

The finale of the road trip against the Oilers presented a unique challenge for the Hawks, with their bye week starting Sunday. After playing the Oilers, the Hawks don’t play again until facing the Oilers at the United Center on Saturday.

In theory, teams could get caught looking ahead to a week without hockey. But the early results indicate just the opposite — that teams give it all they’ve got knowing they have a week of rest.

Heading into Saturday night, NHL teams were 10-3 in the final game before the bye, with some notable results. The Coyotes had lost nine consecutive games (0-8-1) heading into their final game before the bye and beat the Islanders 2-1 in a shootout. The Avalanche were in a 1-10-0 rut heading into their final game before the bye and beat the Islanders 2-1 in overtime. The Kings were coming off back-to-back 5-0 losses to the Capitals and Lightning heading into their final game before the bye and trounced the Panthers, 6-3 — leading 6-1 in the first 30 minutes.

But even before the finale against the Oilers, Quenneville was optimistic the Hawks are better now than before the six-game road trip.

“I thought we played well in every game,” Quenneville said, “and we want to make sure we keep doing the same things — playing the right way is important. When we play the right way we seem like we’re better and we’re deeper and that balance can be the difference.”