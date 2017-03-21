Joel Quenneville plans to keep Marian Hossa, other vets fresh

Forward Marian Hossa returned against the Canucks after missing the Blackhawks’ previous two games with a lower-body injury. But he probably hasn’t seen his last day off this season.

With the Hawks having a seven-point lead over the Wild for the Central Division lead and the best record in the Western Conference entering Tuesday night’s game, coach Joel Quenneville said he will be cognizant of keeping the 38-year-old Hossa fresh for the playoffs.

“And a lot of our guys,” Quenneville said. “That’s something we can look at. We have 10 to go [in the regular season] and want to make sure we’re fresh. At the same time we want to be competitive. If we have a chance to back off a little bit, that’ll be dictated by the score, the time of the game.

“But our older guys … we play every other day going forward, so practices will probably be more [like] game-day skates.”

Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa has scored 22 goals this season, but has just one in his last 11 games. Hossa returned Tuesday after missing two games with a lower-body injury. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Hossa, who scored 10 of his 22 goals this season in a 12-game stretch in October and November, has one goal in his last 11 games.

Quenneville already is being careful with Defenseman Johnny Oduya, who missed 15 games with an ankle injury prior to being acquired from the Dallas Stars at the trade deadline. Oduya returned to the lineup against the Canucks after being rested against the Avalanche — the second time since joining the Hawks that Oduya did not play the second of back-to-back games.

Line dancing

As hot as the Hawks have been, Quenneville still is hoping to fortify the fourth line, which has produced one goal in the last seven games — Marcus Kruger and Jordin Tootoo assisting on defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk’s goal against the Wild on March 12.

“Our four-line rotation in the last little while hasn’t been as good as it was for a big stretch of time,” Quenneville said. “Having that continued pace [of rolling four lines] is what makes us better.”

Dennis Rasmussen, who was an early scratch in eight of previous 11 games after playing in 57-of-60 games, was re-inserted in the lineup against the Canucks — on the fourth line with Tanner Kero and Tomas Jurco.

Tootoo, who had played eight of the previous nine games and Andrew Desjardins were scratched.

Early clincher

The Hawks clinched a playoff spot in their 72nd game when they rallied to beat the Avalanche 6-3 on Sunday night. That’s the earliest they’ve clinched a playoff spot in an 82-game season in Quenneville’s nine years as head coach. The previous best was the 74th game in 2010, when they won their first Stanley Cup in 49 years.

In 2012-13, the Hawks clinched a playoff berth in the 38th game of the lockout-abbreviated 48-game season. That’s the equivalent of te 65th game in an 82-game season. The Hawks won the Cups that season as well.

The list

Hawks’ playoff-clinching games under Joel Quenneville:

2017: 72; 2016: 76; 2015: 77; 2014: 75; 2013: 38; 2012: 79; 2011: 82; 2010: 74; 2009: 77.

Streaking

The Hawks, who made the playoffs just once in 10 years from 1997-98 to 2007-08, have made the playoffs the last nine seasons. With the imminent end of the Red Wings’ 25-year streak, that will be the second-longest playoff streak in the NHL. The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins are closing in on their 11th consecutive playoff berth.

The Hawks are one of four teams with current playoff streaks of five seasons or more, with the Penguins (10), Rangers (six) and Blues (five).

“It’s huge,” captain Jonathan Toews said. “There’s no given that you’re going to make the playoffs every year. I think you’ve seen teams like Winnipeg, Dallas and Colorado that have made good runs — made the playoffs one year and then don’t make it the next year. So, for us in this day and age to get to that number is a huge accomplishment, and I think there’s a lot of pride in this room that that’s the time of the year that matters most to us.”

Hayden focused

Ivy League athletes often have lofty post-career plans — Bears tight end Ben Braunecker, who graduated from Harvard, wants to be an infectious-disease researcher when he’s through playing football. But Hawks rookie John Hayden, while still finishing classes at Yale, is locked in on hockey.

“I really value — my family really values — the importance of an education,” Hayden said when asked what he wants to do after his hockey career is over. “But at the end of the day I want to be a hockey player, and that’s all I think about.”