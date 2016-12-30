John Fox arguing Bears’ forward progress — is anyone listening?

Most of us don’t have to constantly worry about the possibility of being fired and replaced. So I’m going to cut John Fox some slack.

Drumming my fingers on the desk.

OK, slack cutting concluded.

I smiled when the Bears coach all but speed-dialed chairman George McCaskey during a press conference last week. In response to a question about progress, Fox wanted everyone to know that the team had improved on his watch. It was interesting if only because most of what he has to say to reporters has no message, other than, “You’re not going to get me to say anything.’’

What Fox said after getting pounded 41-21 by Washington sure sounded like a public plea for another season as head coach.

“Better days are to come,’’ he said. “We see improvement. It’s not in our record, but I think we are closer than people think.”

When he and general manager Ryan Pace meet with the media next week, it won’t be to say goodbye. The guess here is that McCaskey will retain both men after the season finale in Minnesota on Sunday – not because the arrow is necessarily pointing up but because continuity has its merits and there’s less heavy lifting involved.

Points to Fox for the audacity of his progress proclamation, but there’s not a lot of evidence to back him up. He continues to mention the pile of injuries the Bears have amassed in this 3-12 season, doing exactly what he says he won’t allow his team to do: make excuses. Oh, sorry. He says he’s not making excuses, only acknowledging reality.

The problem with the trauma-ward imagery is the assumption that the 19 players on injured reserve would have made a huge difference this season. Am I missing something? This was never going to be a playoff team. There was no indication Jay Cutler and friends would be consistent enough to improve a whole lot on last season’s 6-10 record. During the preseason, I predicted the Bears would go 7-9, and I desperately wanted that prediction back before the first regular-season game arrived.

Young players have stepped in, played hard and, in some cases, contributed. But looking like you belong on an NFL field doesn’t necessarily point to greatness ahead. That’s the leap of faith Fox wants everyone (read: Chairman George) to take with him.

“You look at our division — you look at some of the scores in our division two years ago,” Fox said. “You look at some of the statistics — in particular defensively. You look at the age of the team two years ago. With that comes some growing pains. These things weren’t built in a day.”

This is what I think of as the Theo Epstein Annual Appeal, and every coach and general manager in every sport who uses it should have to pay the Cubs president a fee. It asks everyone to be patient while a team is being made over. Built into the plea is the tease that the young players will eventually succeed, the way many did on the North Side.

It’s true that a lot of Bears rookies have gotten playing time this year. It’s also true that, given all the team’s injuries, you might have gotten a call to suit up on any given Sunday.

Over the years, there have been so many Bears who made an initial impact and then faded into obscurity that we should tiptoe when it comes to analyzing young talent. But that’s not the Chicago way. The Chicago way is to declare a very productive Jordan Howard, a fifth-round pick, the second coming of Jerome Bettis. Leonard Floyd, the Bears’ first-round pick, has shown enough speed and quickness that lots of people have forgotten he’s as skinny as a broomstick. Cody Whitehair has filled in well for an injured Hroniss Grasu.

Maybe I’m being a bit too cynical (no!), but I remember rookies such as running back Anthony Thomas (1,183 yards in 2001) getting gushed over in much the same manner in Chicago. I wouldn’t say his name comes up much when the conversation turns to great Bears running backs.

Fox’s record as coach here is 9-22, and he has won just four of the past 20 games. Everything tends to get blurred by that. Yes, even some progress.

“I think sometimes, when you come into a situation, you take some steps back before you take some steps forward,” he said. “In my opinion, we are in a way better position to be in striking distance moving forward.”

Just take Fox’s pronouncements for what they are – a petition from a man trying to make a case for remaining employed. Anybody listening?