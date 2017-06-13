John Fox: Danny Trevathan, Kyle Long could miss start of Bears camp

The Bears could have a handful of starters who are not ready to fully practice when training camp opens next month, coach John Fox said.

With the Bears starting their three-day minicamp on Tuesday, guards Kyle Long and Josh Sitton, linebacker Danny Trevathan and tight end Zach Miller are still recovering from past injuries.

Fox said that Sitton, Trevathan and Miller will be “cutting it close” for training camp, which players are scheduled to report to on July 26.

Sitton is dealing with a chest injury, but he said he did not require surgery this offseason. Trevathan suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee Nov. 27 against the Titans. Miller suffered a broken foot a week earlier against the Giants.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan ruptured his patellar tendon in November. (Getty Images)

“But right now, they’re right on target [with their recoveries],” Fox said. “And that’s kind of what we expected all offseason.”

Long is in the “same spot,” Fox said. Long required surgery to repair ligaments in the his right ankle that were torn Nov. 13 against the Buccaneers.

“He did some explosion work this past week,” Fox said. “He’s right on target. We still got some time after this [minicamp] is over — six to seven weeks. It’ll be touch-and-go whether he’s ready for the first day of training camp or maybe early on in camp. But he’s doing well.”

It’s apparent that Trevathan and Long have the most arduous rehabilitation efforts.

“They’ve been involved in meetings,” Fox said. “There’s a lot of mental work they’ve been doing. On the field, there’s some situation stuff; they’ve missed that. But Danny and Kyle, really, they’ll both be able to slide in pretty quickly with the scheme.”

Other injuries

Fox provided a more positive prognosis for receiver Cam Meredith, who injured a ligament in his left thumb during organized team activities two weeks ago.

“We’d rather have Cam out there, but it’s very fixable,” Fox said. “He’ll be back in time for training camp.”

Cornerback Marcus Cooper, who signed a three-year, $16 million contract, is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and didn’t practice.

A special guest

The Bears hosted local gymnast Kate Foster at practice. As part of the NFL’s partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Foster announced the Bears’ selection of tight end Adam Shaheen in the second round of the draft in Philadelphia.

Foster, an 18-year-old Rockford native, won the 2016 USA Gymnastics Robert Miller Spirit of the Flame Award. She lost her leg to leukemia when she was 12.

Shaheen said he’s inspired by Foster’s perseverance.

“It makes you go a little bit harder out here on these hot days,” he said.