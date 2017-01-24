John Fox getting an inside look at NFL prospects at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — As we know all too well by now, John Fox doesn’t like to evaluate players in the media, so the only time he was asked about a prospect who stood out following Senior Bowl practice when he met with Bears beat writers on Tuesday was in jest.

“You guys pick one! You watched practice!, Fox said. “I’m still learning everyone’s name.”

This is a new experience for John Fox, no doubt about it. The only other time he coached a team that finished as poorly as the 3-13 Bears in his 15 seasons as an NFL head coach, he was fired — after finishing 2-14 with the Carolina Panthers in 2010. But that team was on the way down. The Bears are rebuilding, so Fox and his coaching staff — most of his staff, anyway — will get a third year that begins in the deep South, coaching the North team in the Senior Bowl.

While acknowledging the unpleasantness of “the record it takes to get here,” Fox is determined to make the most of the opportunity. The Bears’ coaching staff is getting an up-close look at several top college prospects for the 2017 draft — though almost certainly nobody who will be considered at No. 3 overall, the more important consolation prize of such a miserable season.

Bears coach John Fox (at a press conference following the season-ending loss to the Vikings) and his staff are coaching the North team in the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Ala. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)

“The advantage of coaching this .. is being able to be with them in a meeting setting; you have meals with them; you live with them,” Fox said. “It’s not just nighttime interviews when they’re worn out and tired. You get to see how they conduct themselves in [team] meetings; how they take notes; how they practice. And you don’t get any closer than this.

“When you look at tape, you’re looking at a helmet and shoulder pads and a jersey number — they can be robots for all you know. But you get to know the person, the guy, how he competes; how he deals with things, whether it’s stress or adversity or whatever they deal with. And guys that can handle that the best usually have the best success in the NFL.”

it remains to be seen just how much of an advantage that is, and how well the Bears can parlay that advantage into another solid draft following the stellar job by Ryan Pace and the personnel staff in 2016 — when three draft picks made the Pro Football Writers of America all-rookie team: outside linebackerLeonard Floyd, Cody Whitehair and running back Jordan Howard. (for what it’s worth, only Whitehair was at the Senior Bowl last season.)

The Cowboys struck gold with Dak Prescott last year, but he wasn’t even on the team that Jason Garrett and his staff were coaching. The Cowboys made the quantum leap from 4-12 to 13-3 last season. But most recent coaches in the Senior Bowl didn’t last long — Gus Bradley (Jaguars), Ken Whisenhunt (Titans), Mike Smith (Falcons), Dennis Allen (Raiders), Jim Schwartz (Lions), Leslie Frazier (Vikings), Mike Shanahan (Redskins) among them.

Prior to Garrett, the last coaches to make the playoffs after coaching in the Senior Bowl were Marvin Lewis in 2011 and Schwartz in 2010. The last coach to make the Super Bowl after coaching in the Senior Bowl was the Seahawks’ Mike Holmgren in 2005 (losing Super Bowl XL after coaching the Senior Bowl in 2002). The last coach to win the Super Bowl was the Steelers’ Bill Cowher, who beat Holmgren’s Seahawks in Super B0wl XL after coaching the Senior Bowl in 2001.

With two Super Bowl appearances on his resume, Fox has earned the benefit of the doubt that he can beat those odds. The Bears under Fox are at a critical point after just two seasons. Any advantage — like getting to know what makes a guy tick — can make a difference.

“Anytime you’re dealing with people, it’s not an exact science,” Fox said. “My experience has been [that] when you have that leadership ability, usually it carries over and it’s been a positive trait.”