John Fox not worried Mitch Trubisky hasn’t signed Bears contract yet

Bears 06/15/2017, 12:45pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

Mitch Trubisky broke minicamp without a contract.

Bears coach John Fox, however, said Thursday that he “not really” concerned the No. 2 overall pick hasn’t signed his rookie deal yet. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, rookie salaries are fairly standardized.

“I mean, you know in today’s climate — as opposed to say 10 years ago — it’s completely different,” he said. “I know there was  holdout a year ago (the Chargers’ Joey Bosa) but I don’t expect to see any of that this year.”
Trubisky has participated in all Bears’ offseason activities.

While rookie salaries are close to paint-by-number, contract wording often becomes a point of contention. Trubisky’s agents, Bruce and Ryan Tollner, have quibbled with offset language — which saves a team money if their player is released and he signs elsewhere — while representing two recent quarterbacks  drafted high. The Eagles’ Carson Wentz reportedly agreed to offset language before he was drafted, while the Titans’ Marcus Mariota held out until a week or so before the start of training camp.

Wentz, last year’s No. 2 overall pick, got a four-year, $26,6 million deal with $26,23 million guaranteed. All rookie deals for first-round players include a fifth-year team option. Trubisky’s contract figures to be for slightly more than Wentz.

The Bears drafted Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall. (AP)

Trubisky is one of three top-five picks who have yet to sign, along with 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas and Titans receiver Corey Davis.

The Bears’ final day of mandatory minicamp lasted only a few minutes before Fox broke practice early. The Bears are now free for the next six weeks, and report to training camp in Bourbonnais on July 26.

