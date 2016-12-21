John Fox: WR Kevin White never ‘in the mix’ to return from IR

The Bears have plenty of players on injured reserve, but cornerback Kyle Fuller was the only one who could possibly return this season.

Receiver Kevin White always was a long shot. Coach John Fox made that very clear on Wednesday after it was decided that Fuller would remain on IR after his 21-day practice window concluded.

“[White] really wasn’t ever in the mix,” Fox said. “He’s not even cleared medically at this point.”

White underwent surgery to repair a spiral fracture in his left fibula on Oct. 13. He was injured against the Lions in Week 4 and put on IR on Oct. 5. Fuller was put on IR on Sept. 27.

Bears WR Kevin White. (AP)

It was ambitious to think that White could return this season. He’s had two major surgeries on his left leg since the Bears drafted him with seventh overall pick in 2015. A rod was inserted in White’s leg to repair a stress fracture in left tibia prior to the 2015 season.

Teams are allowed to designate only one player to be activated from IR. Fuller, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in the preseason, was the Bears’ clearcut choice.

Receiver Eddie Royal (toe) became the 18th player to be put on IR this season on Tuesday.

“[Fuller] was really the only one that physically, medically, could actually attempt to come back,” Fox said. “You can pick anybody, but you only get to do it once.”

A look back

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains addressed the Bears’ failed third-and-goal play in the final minutes of the Packers’ 30-27 win on Sunday. The play resulted in an incomplete pass from receiver Matt Barkley to receiver Cameron Meredith.

The Bears settled for a game-tying field goal. Shortly thereafter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with receiver Jordy Nelson on their game-defining 60-yard bomb.

The Packers were a man short on the Bears’ third-down call, which prompted defensive tackle Letroy Guion to run onto the field through the side of the end zone to avoid an offside penalty. Guion nearly collided with Meredith and safety Micah Hyde, who broke up the play.

“Cam was the first option in the progression based on the coverage they played at that time,” Loggains said. “The guy (Guion) was running into Matt’s vision I do think, but no excuses, you have to make the play. He did double-clutch the ball a little bit and that did slow down the timing a little bit, but we have to make the play.

“[But] I think our guys did a really good job overcoming a holding call that bumped us back a little bit. We had a chance down there but unfortunately were unable to score.”

Injury report

Defensive linemen Eddie Goldman (ankle) and Cornelius Washington (back) and outside linebacker Willie Young (knee) did not practice.

Eight players were limited: right tackle Bobby Massie (toe), outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), cornerback Tracy Porter (knee), cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc (knee), cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee), cornerback Johnthan Banks (ankle), running back Ka’Deem Carey (shoulder) and receiver Deonte Thompson (ribs)

Left guard Josh Sitton (ankle), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (quadriceps) and receiver Josh Bellamy (shoulder) had full participation after being limited on Tuesday.