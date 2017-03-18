John Hayden, Ryan Hartman lift Blackhawks to victory over Leafs

TORONTO — Two games into his NHL career, John Hayden apparently has yet to find a helmet that fits his head and its considerable flow — he’s constantly adjusting his lid, often during gameplay, even while battling for position in front of the crease.

But while his helmet doesn’t fit, he’s been fitting in the Blackhawks lineup just fine.

After a solid debut in Ottawa, Hayden scored the first goal of his NHL career Saturday night in Toronto and Ryan Hartman scored the game-winner with 17 seconds left in overtime to give the Hawks a 2-1 victory. With the free-falling Minnesota Wild losing their fourth straight and seventh in nine games, the Hawks now have a five-point lead in the Central Division.

It was a beauty of a goal, too. After a terrific Brent Seabrook stretch pass sprung Hayden and Jonathan Toews on a 2-on-1, Toews slipped a backhanded saucer pass to Hayden, who kicked the puck to his stick and picked the upper-right corner to tie the game at 1-1.

Rookie phenom Auston Matthews had given the Leafs a 1-0 lead at 8:25 of the first when he charged the net and put a William Nylander centering feed past Corey Crawford. Matthews had another golden scoring chance late in the second period, but Crawford punched his point-blank shot over the net.

Both teams had their chances in overtime, with Frederik Andersen stoning Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1, and Crawford stopping James van Riemsdyk on a breakaway. But Hartman kept it and scored on a 2-on-1 to win it.

