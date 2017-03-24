John Lackey pitches goes six in Cubs’ 4-2 loss to Indians

MESA, Ariz. — Carlos Carrasco, the frontline Cleveland right-hander whose broken hand kept him out of the World Series last fall, returned from a spring bout of elbow inflammation to pitch three scoreless innings against the Cubs, allowing just one hit and two walks (two strikeouts), in a 4-2 Indians victory Friday at Sloan Park.

The lone hit against him was Munenori Kawasaki’s two-out triple to the right-field wall in the second that sent Lonnie Chisenhall crashing into the wall – and out of the game (to be evaluated Saturday).

Lackey ready

Veteran Cubs right-hander John Lackey pitched the longest start of the spring for a Cub, with six efficient innings, allowing five hits and a walk, and inducing a pair of double plays.

John Lackey between innings Friday.

The only run he allowed came on Giovanny Urshela’s leadoff homer to left in the sixth.

“Felt great,” said Lackey, who has one start left, on Wednesday, before making his season debut in the Cubs’ third game, in St. Louis. “My last time I felt like I was pretty much ready to go, and I took another step forward.”

Happ in, baseball out

Touted prospect Ian Happ, who leads the Cubs with a .409 average this spring, hit his fourth Cactus League homer, a two-out, two-run shot to the top of the grassy hill beyond the left-field wall.

He wasn’t originally scheduled to start but was added to the lineup when shortstop Addison Russell was scratched because of a stiff back.

Baez on tap

Infielder Javy Baez is expected to make his official return from the World Baseball Classic in Saturday’s lineup against the Rockies in Scottsdale.

One of the stars in Puerto Rico’s run to the WBC championship game Wednesday, Baez returns to a super utility role for the Cubs again this season.

On deck

Split squad: Cubs vs. Reds in Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. (CT), CSN, 670-AM, Kyle Hendricks vs. Robert Stephenson; Cubs at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. (CT), cubs.com audio, Brett Anderson vs. German Marquez.