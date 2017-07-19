John Lackey victorious in return from DL as Cubs win fifth straight

ATLANTA – Jon Lester showed up to the ballpark Tuesday, showing off some serious bling he brought from his home near Atlanta.

He wore all three of his World Series rings – two from the Red Sox – and put them in the faces of as many teammates as he happened to pass on the way to the clubhouse.

When it was suggested he could use two more to fill all the digits on the hand, he said, “I need a lot more.”

If anyone should have felt good about himself Tuesday, it was Lester after pitching seven strong innings Monday night to help the Cubs beat the Braves.

John Lackey

And by the time his pal John Lackey was done pitching in his first day back from the disabled list Tuesday night, Lester might even have had one more reason to like his chances to add to his shiny collection.

After sitting out a 2-hour, 30-minute rain delay at SunTrust Park, Lackey kept the Cubs starting pitching train rumbling through Atlanta toward the first-place Brewers with a 5-1 victory over the Braves.

Lackey, who went on the DL just before the All-Star break because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot, would have gone deeper into Tuesday’s game if his spot in the order didn’t come up with the bases loaded and nobody out in the sixth.

But his 86-pitch, five-inning performance in his return was good enough to suggest the break – and certainly the addition of Jose Quintana – has helped firm up the backbone of last year’s championship run.

The Cubs’ rotation led the majors with a 2.96 ERA and 100 quality starts last year. It stumbled to a 4.66 ERA before the break this year.

But in the last four games, Jake Arrieta, Quintana, Lester and Lackey have gone 4-0 with a combined 1.05 ERA in 25 2/3 innings.

And all of a sudden, the Cubs have won all five games out of the break, tying their longest winning streak of the season.

Just like that a 5½-game deficit to the Brewers has shrunk to 2½.

And Kyle Hendricks, owner of the top ERA in baseball last year, is still several days away from returning from a finger injury – after pitching a perfect five innings in his last minor-league rehab start Monday.

“We haven’t been great,” Lester said of the rotation in the first half, but he added: “Our rotation’s fine. It’s just a matter of going out and executing pitches. That’s what it comes down to. That’s what it came down to last year.

“Hopefully, we use that break to kind of come back and rest up and be ready to go for the second half and this push.”

A strong finish for Lackey would go a long way toward that end.

Pitching through nagging aches and pains to various parts of his body through the first half, Lackey struggled to a 5-9 record and 5.20 ERA until going on the DL.

Asked whether the Cubs would consider moving Lackey to the bullpen, manager Joe Maddon said over the weekend the Cubs are “not there yet,” adding he envisions a “better version [of Lackey] than you saw in the first half.”

Lackey pitched out of a two-out jam in the first and gave up his league-leading 25th home run in the second. But he also retired 12 of the final 15 he faced in his first start since beating Tampa Bay on July 5.

A better version in the second half?

“I’m not into predicting the future,” Lackey said ahead of the start. “I’m going to try hard.”

The Cubs gave him the lead quickly in a four-run third started with a Javy Baez homer and highlighted by a three-run, two-out shot by Willson Contreras.

“The break was nice for sure,” Lackey said. “A lot of guys needed that to get away and reset. We’ll see what happens.”

