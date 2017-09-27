John Paxson said there is a way to win the trust back of Bulls fans

Wins and losses will obviously be inconsequential this season.

It won’t cost general manager Gar Forman his job, and it likely won’t transfer coach Fred Hoiberg to the hot seat.

Welcome to the Bulls rebuild Year 1 – where the status quo remains the status quo.

“The wins and losses are going to take care of themselves,’’ VP of basketball operations John Paxson said of evaluating the successes of this season. “We’re not focused on that. We understand better than anyone what we’re about to embark on. And that’s why I keep saying the most important thing for us is the culture we have in this building. It’s very hard to define sometimes. But you know it when you see it’s positive. And it’s positive right now.’’

Not the first time that positivity was oozing around the United Center the last five years.

The front office was positive Derrick Rose would return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, keeping a roster built around him for way too long.

They were positive Tom Thibodeau wasn’t the coach for them.

They were positive the “Three Alphas’’ of Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo would work last year.

Now, they are positive that yet another direction will work.

Paxson was asked about the failures, especially the concerns from a Bulls fan base that seems to have their voices – and billboards – ignored by ownership, and while he acknowledged it, he didn’t sound like he was losing much sleep over it.

Asked how the organization can restore some good faith with the fans, Paxson said, “I don’t know. What I will tell you is this: I can sit here and talk about our past record and making the playoffs. We’re in a position now where we have supportive ownership and we’ve defined our direction and we’re looking forward. That’s all Gar and I can do every day.

“Gar and I acknowledge this all the time, that Jerry and Michael [Reinsdorf] are great people to work for. I do think we can win our fans trust back by showing them we can put a group of young players out there who care and show them there’s promise ahead, that we have young guys who can be something moving forward.’’

Meet the “Three Baby Alphas.’’ Make that the “Three Betas.’’

Paxson acknowledged that rookie Lauri Markkanen, second-year guard Kris Dunn and fourth-year guard Zach LaVine are the foundation pieces for this rebuild. As they go, the rebuild goes.

“It starts with Zach, Kris and Lauri,’’ Paxson said. “Those are the three big elements to this rebuild. We’ve done it once before. We did it when I first got the job in 2003. I have great confidence we can do it again.’’

And that’s why Paxson will only glance at the standings, especially when there are bigger things for them to evaluate in their eyes.

“Look, I know, I’ve been around a long time, being a young basketball team it’s hard to win in the NBA at a high level … It is,’’ Paxson said. “That doesn’t mean you can’t put a team out there that plays the game the right way, works hard, believes in each other. That’s what this sport is about, man. That’s our expectation. If we do that then I think our future is really bright, and I have no reason to believe that we won’t play that way.’’