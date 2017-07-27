Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber lead Cubs past Sox 6-3 for third straight

The Cubs and White Sox finished their four-game set Thursday night passing in the night in opposite directions as they head into the final two months of the season.

The Cubs’ 6-3 victory – behind the pitching of Jon Lester and slugging of Kyle Schwarber – gave them a 1½-game lead in the National League Central over the second-place Brewers (who lost to the Nationals).

The Cubs are 11-2 since the All-Star break – including victories the last three days against the Sox – and made up seven games against the Brewers in that span.

They open a three-game series in Milwaukee on Friday night.

The Sox? After beating the Cubs 3-1 on Monday, they managed just seven combined runs the next three games while continuing a monthlong selloff that included shipping out two more relievers since Monday.

Monday’s win was the only one since the break for the Sox (1-11 since the break).

Lester (8-6) was in control from the start against a spotty Sox lineup, allowing just two runs on four hits in seven innings – his third consecutive start out of the break of at least seven innings (3-0, 2.05 ERA in those starts).

That ran the Cub rotation’s second-half run to 10-0 with a 2.50 ERA in the 13 games since the break.

The Sox managed just six hits against Cubs starters in 13 2/3 innings the last two nights, three of them homers, including one each by Willy Garcia and Jose Abreu on Thursday night.

Abreu added a second homer, off Koji Uehara, in the ninth.

Schwarber had one of his biggest performances of his season of struggles.

He hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off starter Mike Pelfrey in the fourth, added a run-scoring triple off lefty David Holmberg in the sixth, and homered off rookie lefty Aaron Bummer in the eighth.

It was the fourth multi-homer game of Schwarber’s career, first since Sept. 11, 2015.

Anthony Rizzo also homered Thursday for the Cubs. He went 7-for-14 with four walks, two doubles and five RBIs in the four games against the Sox.

