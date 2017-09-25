Jon Lester nacho problem for Cubs on night of good news, better vibe

He's back? Jon Lester pitched six strong innings against the Cardinals on Monday after struggles this month.

ST. LOUIS – Just when it looked like the Cubs’ late-September lives couldn’t get any more charmed than they did in Milwaukee, get a tray load of what went down at Busch Stadium Monday.

And don’t forget the extra cheese.

The Cubs beat the Cardinals 10-2 to eliminate their rivals and lower their magic number to one for eliminating the Brewers to clinch a second consecutive division title.

But that doesn’t begin to tell the story on a night that went so quickly and thoroughly the Cubs’ way that when Kris Bryant hit a second-inning homer, stadium fireworks began to go off. Busch Stadium. In St. Louis. For a Cub.

Big deal?

How about the Cards fan Addison Russell befriended after the Cub shortstop kicked the guy’s nachos out of his hand on a dive into the stands for a foul ball he ultimately couldn’t reach.

The nacho dude, some guy in Cards gear named Andrew Gudermuth, was later given a fresh tray of nachos by the Cardinals – then an inning later presented with yet another by Russell on the shortstop’s way to the field.

At which point Russell paused another few seconds to take a selfie with the fan.

The Cubs haven’t had this much fun in St. Louis since – well, pretty much ever. If the clincher comes in the next three days, it’ll be the Cubs’ first title clinch of any kind in St. Louis since 1938.

Never mind the fact the batter who hit the nacho-killing foul ball, Jedd Gyorko, followed with a home run off Jon Lester with one out in the second.

That only served as a reminder of what was going on with the most important Cub on the field all night.

Lester, who struggled in his first four starts back from the disabled list, was starting to look like a question mark for the playoff rotation – much less the front end of it – by the time he got clobbered in Tampa Bay last week.

But staked to a 4-0 lead before he took the mound, Lester pounded the vicinity of the strike zone with a steady diet of fastballs ranging from 91 mph to 94 for six innings that looked as strong as any he had thrown since last month.

He struck out four, walked two and gave up just five hits – the only run he allowed on the Gyorko shot.

“The last one especially was not typical Jon Lester,” manager Joe Maddon said before the game on his eagerness to see how Lester responded Monday. “Moving forward, just get him back on track. I know he’s feeling well.”

Lester, who fought command and velocity issues in his most recent starts, looked strong enough Monday to suggest his final start, Saturday against the Reds, should serve as little more than a tuneup for a Game 1 or 2 start against the Nationals next week in the playoffs.

The victory Monday by the Cubs’ Opening Day starter was the 31st by the Cubs in the last 49 meetings against the Cards, including three of four in the 2015 playoffs. They’ve won or split 13 of the last 15 series.

