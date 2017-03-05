Jon Lester scoffs at hangover talk, says rotation on brink of run

Don’t try to tell Jon Lester the Cubs’ slow start this season is because of some kind of postseason hangover, unless you want an earful.

Lester and the rest of the starting rotation lags far behind its pace from a year ago, when it carried the club to a 25-6 start and set the tone for a 103-win season. But hangover?

“How does he know the hangover’s real,” said Lester, responding to a local analyst. “Right now, this is the product of taking it slow in spring training. That was a front-office decision. I feel like April was kind of the back end of our spring training.”

Lester has said the last several days that he senses the rotation is on the verge of a five-man roll.

Despite two first-inning runs, Jake Arrieta produced the Cubs' first quality start since Sunday, just their second in eight days.

If so, it’s not a moment too soon.

And maybe Wednesday night’s six-inning start by Jake Arrieta — only the Cubs’ fourth quality start in more than two weeks — is an indication of what Lester was talking about a few hours before Arrieta took the mound.

“Everything has kind of built up to this point,” said Lester, who survived a dime-sized strike zone Tuesday to get through five innings for a win. “Obviously, everybody’s comparing everything to last year, and last year we started off on a historical pace. You had guys that threw the ball at a historical pace. So you’re comparing a normal season to something historical.

“That’s where everybody’s trying to compare and say that we’re on a hangover.”

Before Wednesday, the Cubs had only nine quality starts this season — just one more than the lowest mark in the majors — and even after Arrieta’s start, the rotation had a 4.65 ERA. That ranked 26th among the 30 teams.

And even in a 5-4 victory, Arrieta continued a troubling trend of surrendering two first-inning runs, which might have been prevented if Gold Glove right fielder Jason Heyward was in his usual position instead of Ben Zobrist.

It’s the 12th time in the last 15 games the opponent has scored in the first inning (29 total runs).

It meant another uphill climb to eventually take the lead in the sixth, when the Cubs batted around for four runs — including run-scoring singles by Heyward and Matt Szczur and a two-run, pinch-hit double by Willson Contreras.

“Actually, to keep our head above water while it’s not happening, I kind of like it,” manager Joe Maddon said, “because I know it’s going to happen. Our guys are good. They’re well. They’re going to continue to pitch better.

“They’re going to pitch very similar to what you’ve seen the last couple of years.”

The Cubs returned their top four pitchers from a rotation that produced a major-league-leading 2.96 ERA and 100 quality starts.

Several have experienced dips in velocity early. And the overall performances have been up and down.

“And we still have a good rotation,” Lester said. “I don’t think we’ve hit our stride yet, which is good. Last year we came out so hot that we plummeted at the end of June, along with the whole team. And then we had that [All-Star] break, and all of a sudden came back and we’re good.

“I think we’re doing the right thing. I think we’re going in the right direction,” he said. “This organization isn’t playing for September any more. We’re playing for October and into November. So I think you have to plan on that.

“That’s by design, and I think also by us starting off slow in the spring and building up to this point, that as it gets warmer and we get going, it’ll start to build from there.”

