Jonathan Toews, Blackhawks squeak past Canucks

The Blackhawks opened their three-game homestand with a victory, but they made it much harder than it needed to be.

Jonathan Toews had the winner with 1:18 left, Richard Panik, Patrick Kane and Marian Hossa also scored to lead the Hawks to a 4-2 win Sunday over the Vancouver Canucks. The Hawks led 2-0 after two periods but allowed the Canucks to rally, before Toews scored. The Hawks won their third straight since dropping two in a row, and improved to 18-5-4 at home, continuing their strong play at the United Center.

“I don’t know if it’s getting that matchup you want or the last change or feeding off the crowd or just being comfortable in this building,” said Kane before the game, whose goal was his 15th of the season. “It’s a place we’ve always played pretty well and I think we pride ourselves on playing well here at home and making sure we have a good home record.”

Home or away, the first period was one of the Hawks’ best.

Richard Panik celebrates after scoring during Sunday's game. | Associated Press

They took a 1-0 lead with 5:33 left in the first when Panik beat Ryan Miller from the slot. Campbell, who reached 500 career points with the assist, found an open Panik whose shot hit the crossbar but trickled in.

Kane then doubled the lead with 2:30 remaining in the first when Jonathan Toews dislodged the puck. It bounced to Kane in the right circle and his shot beat Miller over his left shoulder, capping off a period when the Hawks outshot Vancouver 18-9.

The second period was different, as the Hawks only had four shots on goal. But Crawford and the Hawks killed two Canucks penalties to take a 2-0 lead into the third.

Vancouver cut the lead in half with 14:57 left in the game when Troy Stecher’s power-play shot got past a screened Crawford. The Canucks tied it 46 seconds later when Bo Horvat got past Michal Kempny, who was in the box for Stecher’s goal, and pushed his own rebound past Crawford.

The Hawks then re-took the lead when Panik’s shot rang off the back boards to Toews, who scored from the left circle to start their three-game homestand off a on a positive note. Toews assisted on Hossa’s empty-netter for his fourth point of the night.

“It’s really been a place where we can kind of have some confidence coming in and get some points and some big wins, especially if things aren’t going real well on the road,” Kane said. “Hopefully we can continue it here. We have three games in a row before the break, so it would be nice to go into the break feeling good about ourselves.”

Corey Crawford made 25 saves and won his 200th career game.