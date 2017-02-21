Jonathan Toews’ five-point night leads Blackhawks to big win

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Joel Quenneville scoffed Tuesday morning when it was suggested to him that a loss later that night to the Minnesota Wild would leave his Blackhawks will very little to play for down the stretch.

“There’s certainly always something to play for,” Quenneville said. “We want to keep getting better and we’re starting to improve over this part of the season. But the importance of today’s game and keeping it close is [significant] for us. … I’m sure it’s an important game for them, but it’s an extremely important game for us.”

Well, for now, at least, the race is on.

Jonathan Toews had a hat trick and five points as the Hawks’ top line continued its torrid play, accounting for all the scoring in a tremendously entertaining 5-3 victory over the Wild, their second straight after losing to the Wild eight consecutive times. The Hawks pulled to within five points of the first-place Wild, who still have a game in hand. It’s still a steep climb to the division title and likely home-ice advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs, but at least it’s still within reach.

As they did in the previous meeting just 12 days earlier in the same building, both teams brought it early. Corey Crawford was particularly sharp early on, and he had to be, making big stops on Tyler Graovac, Jared Spurgeon, Erik Haula, Jason Zucker and Nino Niederreiter. His counterpart, Devan Dubnyk, made key stops on Ryan Hartman and Tanner Kero, then robbed Patrick Kane with a brilliant diving glove save in the second period.

The offenses broke through in a dizzying first five minutes of the second. Toews outmuscled Matt Dumba in the crease and whacked in a Brian Campbell rebound for a 1-0 lead 58 seconds in. Mikael Granlund put in a Niederreiter rebound for a power-play goal at 4:20. And 41 seconds after that, Toews sent a slick pass from behind the net to the slot to Richard Panik, who picked the top corner to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead.

Despite dominating the period to the tune of a 13-5 shots edge, the Hawks’ lead was tenuous — until Nick Schmaltz scored off a Toews faceoff win just 33 seconds into the third period for a massive insurance goal.

But the Wild didn’t go down without a fight. Zach Parise cut the lead to 3-2 with a wicked redirect of a Marco Scandella shot at 6:41. But Toews got it back when he backhanded a beautiful Schmaltz feed from behind the net past Dubnyk at 8:23. Toews, after scuffling for much of the season, has eight goals and 11 assists in his last 12 games, and not coincidentally, has found consistent linemates in Schmaltz and Panik.

“We’re just controlling the puck down low and we’re playing good defense and that leads to offense,” Schmaltz said before the game. “We’re getting more chemistry every game, we know where each other are on the ice, we’re getting good cycle shifts and a lot of movement, and Tazer’s always at the net and getting those loose pucks. We’re just feeding off each other and everyone’s clicking right now. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

The Wild briefly got some life again when Parise bunted a fluttering puck out of mid-air and past Crawford at the midway point of the third period, but it was immediately waved off because Parise’s stick was above the crossbar when he made contact with the puck. A power-play goal by Granlund at 13:09 once again brought Minnesota within one. Ryan Suter hit the crossbar moments later, but that’s as close as the Wild got, as Toews scored an empty-netter to seal his hat trick and the victory.

