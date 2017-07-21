Jonathan Toews on Marian Hossa: ‘He’s got a ton left on the table’

Marian Hossa’s teammates knew about his skin disorder in recent seasons. They knew that it was painful and ugly, that it was the reason behind all those extra days off and all that extra time preparing for a game. And some of them even knew that it might eventually end his career.

“It’s not like this happened overnight,” Jonathan Toews said. “A lot of the guys that were aware of his situation all kind of knew that that decision would have to be made.”

But that didn’t make Hossa’s decision to sit out the 2017-18 season — and probably the rest of his career — any easier to handle.

“It’s too soon,” Toews said. “You saw what he was doing out there on the ice. It doesn’t say much, but in my opinion, he was by far the best player in the playoff series against Nashville. He’s got a ton left on the table. I could almost see him being one of those [Jaromir] Jagrs that is playing for another six or seven years, probably. It’s tough to see.”

Marian Hossa (left) and Jonathan Toews won three Stanley Cups together. (AP Photo)

Several players talked about the positive impact Hossa had on their careers. Toews said Hossa taught him to be positive, and not to get so down on himself. Brandon Saad said Hossa was a player after whom he modeled himself. Patrick Kane called him “a great human being, a great player.” And Patrick Sharp called Hossa the model of professionalism.

“He became a good friend over the years,” Sharp said. “We both had weddings and kids, he has two daughters, and I do. … He’s going to be missed definitely on the ice in Chicago, but more importantly for guys like me, he’s going to be missed in the locker room, as well.”

As for the business side of Hossa’s absence, the Hawks will wait until after the season starts to put him on long-term injured reserve, in order to maximize their salary-cap flexibility. It could allow them to make a big signing or trade early in the season, as they’re pretty much closed for business this offseason.

“What personnel moves we’ll make [will] probably be dictated by where we’re at when we get to October, how the team is playing, what areas are strong, what areas we want to try to add to,” Stan Bowman said. “I wouldn’t say we have an exact plan that we’re just going to execute Day 1. We’re going to see what happens between now and then.”

Frenemies

Like Patrick Kane, Artem Anisimov was blindsided by the trade that sent Artemi Panarin to Columbus.

“I was shocked, actually,” said Anisimov, now the only Russian on the team. “It’s hard to see my close friend going to my old team. But on the ice, when we play each other, I’m going to try to hit him and do whatever it takes to win the game.”

Wingels injured

Free-agent signee Tommy Wingels suffered a fractured left foot during offseason workouts and will miss 6-8 weeks of training. Bowman said he’s expected to be 100 percent in time for training camp. Team doctor Michael Terry said, “We don’t anticipate any long-term issues.”