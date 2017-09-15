Jordan Howard, Kyle Long, Leonard Floyd questionable for Bears

Bears 09/15/2017, 12:38pm
Patrick Finley
The Bears’ two  Pro Bowl players from last season and last year’s No. 1 draft pick are questionable for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

The team had eightplayers limited in practice Friday: running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), guard Kyle Long (ankle), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (back), cornerback Prince Amukamara (ankle), linebacker Christian Jones (back), wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) and safety Deon Bush (hamstring).

Floyd’s back injury is new.

Coach John Fox said earlier in the week he wasn’t concerned about Howard’s shoulder injury, which he suffered while scoring a touchdown at the end of the first half Sunday. He sounded Friday as though that opinion hadn’t changed.

Running back Benny Cunningham, who suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday, is the Bears’ only doubtful player.

