Jordan Howard one of 3 Bears on PFWA all-rookie squad

Running back Jordan Howard was one of three Bears selected to the Pro Football Writers of America all-rookie team Tuesday.

The Pro Bowler shared the fictional backfield with the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, who was named Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa won the defensive award.

Cody Whitehair, who learned the center position in the week leading up to opening day, was named the top rookie center, while first-round pick Leonard Floyd was named an outside linebacker.

Howard ran 252 times for a Bears rookie record 1,313 yards and six scores in 15 games.