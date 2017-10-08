Jordan Spieth shoots 1-over 72 first round at PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth, in pursuit of a career grand slam, shot a 1-over 72 first round at the PGA Championship.

Spieth, 24, is seeking to become the youngest golfer to win a career grand slam. He is six months younger than when Tiger Woods accomplished the feat at the 2000 British Open. Spieth is coming off a British Open win of his own in July.

“My speed control was just a little off today and then I burned a lot of edges,” Spieth told TNT after the first round. “So it was a day that really should have been a couple under and was one-over so a bit frustrated with that but I was at 3-over, brought it back two-under in the last three to have at least a chance moving forward.”

Spieth was at 3-over heading into the seventh hole but then birdied the next two holes. He birdied the 15th hole and then bogied the 16th hole before finishing with two pars. At the time of his finish, he was tied for 39th overall.